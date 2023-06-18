Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Choreographer Rakesh Master Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rakesh Master Passed Away: A Great Loss to Telugu Film Industry

On a sad note, the Telugu film industry has lost a prominent figure. Rakesh Master, a renowned dance master, passed away at the age of 53. His real name was S. Rama Rao, and it was known for some time that he was suffering from health issues. He hailed from Vijayawada and was reportedly hospitalized after suffering a heart stroke. Unfortunately, he could not recover and passed away due to severe bleeding.

Rakesh Master had a long and illustrious career in the Telugu film industry as a choreographer. He began his career as a dancer on the popular TV show Ata, and later transitioned into choreography. Some of his most notable works include Lahiri Lahiri Lahiri Lo, Devadasu, Chirunavvutho, and Amma O Polaamava. He has choreographed over 1500 films, and his talent was recognized not only in T

News Source : Telugu Flash News

Source Link :Rakesh Master Passed Away : కొరియోగ్రాఫర్ రాకేష్ మాస్టర్ కన్నుమూత/