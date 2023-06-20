Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Cinematographer Navroze’s Tragic Demise in Accident, Returns Home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Navroze Contractor, a renowned cinematographer, biker, and motorsports photographer, passed away on June 18 in a road accident near Hosur while riding his sports bike with friends. Navroze was 80 years old.

On Sunday morning, Navroze had gone on a bike ride with his friends from his Bengaluru home on his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. This had been his weekly routine for many years. While returning, the accident occurred near Hosur, which resulted in his demise.

Navroze had a great passion for biking, and he had become quite famous in the world of motorbike riding. He had traveled across Europe and Western Asia on his motorbike, and he had even made a documentary on his travels in India in 2005. The documentary showcased his 57-day motorcycle ride around India.

Apart from his love for biking, Navroze was also an excellent cinematographer. He had studied art and photography at MS University in Vadodara. Later, he pursued a course in direction and cinematography at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. He had worked on many Indian and foreign films as a cinematographer and had become a successful film producer and documentary maker.

Some of his notable works include Mani Kaul’s Duvidha (1973), 22 June 1897 (1995), and Devi Ahilya Bai (2002) directed by Jayoo Patwardhan. He had also worked on Pahela Adhyay (1981), Vishnu Mathur, Parsee (1989) directed by Parvez Merwanji, Sanjeev Shah’s Love in the Time of Malaria (1991), and Devarekaddu (1993) directed by Pattabhi Rama Reddy.

Navroze was a man of many talents and had a great love for adventure. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the film industry and his passion for biking. His friends, colleagues, and fans will miss him dearly.

In recent times, Navroze had been in the limelight for shooting the teaser of the love story between Rocky and Rani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The teaser had garnered a lot of attention and had left fans wanting more.

Navroze’s demise is a great loss to the film and biking fraternity. His legacy will continue to inspire many young filmmakers and bikers in the years to come.

News Source : Maharashtra Times

Source Link :प्रसिद्ध सिनेमॅटोग्राफर नवरोज यांचं दुचाकी अपघातात निधन, घरी परताना घडली दुर्घटना|Maharashtra Times/