Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Czech opera singer passes away at 97

Czech Opera Singer So?a ?ervená Passes Away at Age 97

On October 16, 2021, the world lost a legendary Czech opera singer, So?a ?ervená. She passed away at the age of 97 in the town of Litom??ice, where she had been living in a retirement home.

The Life and Career of So?a ?ervená

Born in Brno in 1924, ?ervená began her music studies at the Brno Conservatory at the age of 15. She then went on to study at the Prague Conservatory, where she graduated in 1947. Soon after, she made her professional debut at the Brno National Theatre as Cherubino in Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro.”

Throughout her career, ?ervená was known for her versatility as a mezzo-soprano, performing a wide range of roles in operas by Mozart, Rossini, Verdi, and other composers. She was also celebrated for her interpretations of Czech operas, including Janá?ek’s “The Cunning Little Vixen” and Smetana’s “The Bartered Bride.”

In addition to her work in opera, ?ervená was also a respected concert singer, performing in recitals and with orchestras throughout Europe and the United States. She recorded extensively, with highlights including her interpretations of Mahler’s “Das Lied von der Erde” and Dvo?ák’s “Stabat Mater.”

Awards and Honors

During her long and illustrious career, ?ervená was the recipient of numerous honors and awards. In 1966, she was awarded the title of Merited Artist by the government of Czechoslovakia. She was also awarded the State Prize for Music in 1972 and the Order of Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, one of the highest honors in the Czech Republic, in 1995.

Tributes to So?a ?ervená

Following news of ?ervená’s passing, tributes poured in from around the world. The director of the Prague National Theatre, Jan Burian, said, “We have lost one of the greatest Czech opera singers of all time. So?a ?ervená was an outstanding artist and a great personality.”

Many fans and colleagues also took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of ?ervená’s performances. Czech mezzo-soprano Magdalena Ko?ená wrote on Twitter, “RIP So?a ?ervená. What an incredible artist and a great personality. I feel very privileged to have met her and to have performed with her.”

Legacy of So?a ?ervená

?ervená’s passing marks the end of an era for the world of opera. Her contributions to the art form, both in the Czech Republic and around the world, were significant and far-reaching. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of opera singers and music lovers for years to come.

News Source : Sajid Salamat

Source Link :Czech opera singer So?a ?ervená dies at age 97/