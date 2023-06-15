Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Editor and Author Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The literary world has suffered a significant loss with the passing of Robert Gottlieb, a renowned editor who played a pivotal role in shaping the works of numerous acclaimed writers. Mr. Gottlieb’s editorial expertise left an indelible mark on the library of novels, nonfiction books, and magazine articles from the mid to late 20th century. He was responsible for editing works by notable authors such as John le Carré, Toni Morrison, John Cheever, Joseph Heller, Doris Lessing, and Chaim Potok, among others.

During his three-decade-long career at Simon & Schuster and Knopf, Mr. Gottlieb transformed numerous manuscripts into highly acclaimed books that not only sold millions of copies but also garnered awards, bringing both wealth and fame to the authors. Mr. Gottlieb’s colleagues recognized his incisiveness and sensitivity toward writers’ fragile egos, which earned him a devoted following of authors. He eventually became the President and Editor-in-Chief of Knopf.

In a surprising career move in 1987, Mr. Gottlieb transitioned from the relative anonymity and tranquility of book publishing to take on one of American journalism’s most prominent roles as the third editor in the 62-year history of The New Yorker. He succeeded the legendary William Shawn, who had held the position for 35 years following the magazine’s founding editor, Harold Ross. Mr. Gottlieb’s appointment by S.I. Newhouse Jr., whose family owned both Random House (Knopf’s parent company) and The New Yorker, caused a stir among the staff.

Mr. Gottlieb had a quirky personality, collecting kitsch items such as plastic women’s handbags. He was a devoted enthusiast of classical ballet and a peculiar Anglophile who affectionately referred to writers as “dear boy.” He preferred hot dogs in Central Park or sandwiches at his desk over attending gossipy magazine lunches. With his distinct appearance, including a long face, thick glasses, and thinning hair, he roamed the office in worn-out sneakers, baggy pants, and rumpled polo shirts, engaging with the staff.

Alleviating the concerns of many devoted New Yorker readers, Mr. Gottlieb introduced few and mostly minor changes during his five-year tenure. Gradually, he earned the trust and affection of most of the staff. In 1992, Tina Brown, the British editor of Vanity Fair, replaced Mr. Gottlieb in a cordial transition and introduced splashy changes to the magazine.

Following his tenure at The New Yorker, Mr. Gottlieb returned to editing for Knopf, worked as a dance critic for The New York Observer, compiled anthologies on dance, jazz, and lyrics, and authored several books. His memoir, “Avid Reader: A Life,” published in 2016, offered insights into the pros and cons of the literary world.

Robert Gottlieb was born on April 29, 1931, in Manhattan to Charles and Martha Gottlieb. His father was a lawyer, and his mother was a teacher. Growing up on the Upper West Side, Robert found solace in books and became an avid reader. Even as a teenager, he devoured literature, reading Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” in a day and Marcel Proust’s monumental work “Remembrance of Things Past” in a week.

At Columbia University, Mr. Gottlieb pursued his passion for literature and graduated with a bachelor’s degree, receiving the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa key in 1952. He later earned a postgraduate degree from the University of Cambridge in England in 1954.

Mr. Gottlieb married Muriel Higgins in 1952, and they had a son named Roger before divorcing. In 1969, he married actress Maria Tucci, with whom he had two children, Lizzie and Nicky. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and twin grandsons.

One of his career highlights at Simon & Schuster was discovering a manuscript titled “Catch-18” by advertising copywriter Joseph Heller. Due to the similarity to Leon Uris’s novel “Mila 18,” the title was changed, and in 1961, Joseph Heller’s book was published as “Catch-22.” The darkly comedic anti-war novel “Catch-22” became a long-lasting bestseller and left a significant impact on American culture.

Reflecting his versatility, Mr. Gottlieb also edited Salman Rushdie’s controversial novel “The Satanic Verses” (1988), which led to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issuing a fatwa calling for the author’s death.

Robert Gottlieb was a trailblazing figure in the publishing industry whose editorial expertise and sensitivity toward writers’ fragile egos earned him a devoted following of authors. His contributions to the literary world will be remembered for generations to come.

