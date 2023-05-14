Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Educator Takes Last Breath at Ranchi’s Medanta Hospital at 72

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Renowned Anthropologist and Educator Dr. Karma Urang

The renowned anthropologist and educator Dr. Karma Urang, a prominent figure in the tribal community, passed away on Sunday morning at the Medanta Hospital after being ill for a few days. During his treatment, he took his last breath in the ICU. It is noteworthy that he had been advocating for various issues of Jharkhand, including the Sarna religion code.

Early Life and Education

Dr. Karma Urang was born in a tribal family in Jharkhand. He completed his schooling in his hometown and went on to pursue higher education in Anthropology. He obtained his Ph.D. in Social Anthropology from the University of Delhi.

Contribution to Anthropology

Dr. Karma Urang’s work in the field of anthropology is highly commendable. He was a pioneer in studying the issues related to the tribal communities of Jharkhand. His research primarily focused on the socio-cultural aspects of the tribes, including their religion, customs, and traditions. He also worked extensively on issues related to tribal land rights and their displacement due to development projects.

Dr. Urang’s research has been published in various national and international journals, and he has also authored several books. His works have been highly influential in shaping the discourse on tribal issues in India.

Contribution to Education

In addition to his contributions to anthropology, Dr. Karma Urang was also an esteemed educator. He served as a professor of Anthropology at Ranchi University for several years. He was known for his dedication towards his students and was highly respected by them.

Dr. Urang was also actively involved in promoting education among the tribal communities of Jharkhand. He believed that education was the key to empowering the tribal communities and worked tirelessly towards this goal. He was instrumental in setting up several schools and educational institutions in the tribal areas of Jharkhand.

Advocacy for Tribal Rights

Dr. Karma Urang was a strong advocate for the rights of the tribal communities of Jharkhand. He was vocal about various issues, including the Sarna religion code. He believed that the recognition of Sarna as a separate religion was essential for the preservation of the tribal culture and traditions.

Dr. Urang was also a staunch supporter of the tribal land rights movement. He believed that the displacement of tribal communities due to development projects was a significant threat to their survival. He advocated for the recognition of the traditional rights of the tribal communities over their land.

Legacy

The passing away of Dr. Karma Urang is a significant loss for the tribal community and the field of anthropology. He will be remembered for his contributions to the study of tribal communities and his advocacy for their rights. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of anthropologists and educators.

Conclusion

Dr. Karma Urang’s death is a loss not only to the tribal community but to the entire nation. His contributions to anthropology and education have been invaluable. His advocacy for the rights of the tribal communities of Jharkhand has been an inspiration to many. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on.

News Source : Prabhat khabar Digital

Source Link :डॉ करमा उरांव नहीं रहे, शिक्षाविद ने 72 साल की उम्र में रांची के मेदांता अस्पताल में ली अंतिम सांस/