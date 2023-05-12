Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Ethiopian Singer Hirut Bekele Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Ethiopian Musician Hirut Bekele Passes Away at 81

Addis Ababa, May 12, 2023 (FBC) – The renowned Ethiopian musician Hirut Bekele has passed away at the age of 81. Fana Broadcasting Corporate has learned from her family that singer Hirut Bekele has passed away while receiving treatment at home and abroad.

A Pioneer Female Musician

Hirut Bekele is one of the few famous female Ethiopian musicians from the 1950s to 1990s. Her transcendental music is very popular among the public and has laid the first stone for many female singers in Ethiopia.

One of Hirut’s numerous music works is “Ethiopia”, which is known as a national anthem and is still sung by children and adults with patriotic feelings.

A Life Dedicated to Music

Hirut served in the music and theater department of the then Police Force for 35 years. In those 35 years, she played more than 200 works, of which more than 38 pieces of music were printed on clay. She has played 14 cassette albums containing 10 songs each. It is learned that singer Hirut was also a mother of seven children.

A Legacy of Music

Despite her passing, Hirut Bekele’s music will live on and continue to inspire generations to come. Her legacy as a pioneer female musician in Ethiopia will always be remembered and celebrated.

Fana Broadcasting Corporate expresses its sadness at the singer’s passing and extends condolences to her relatives and fans.

