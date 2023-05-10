Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Koodiyatam artist PK Govindan Nambiar dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering PK Govindan Nambiar: The Legendary Koodiyatam Artist

Thrissur mourns the loss of legendary Koodiyatam artist PK Govindan Nambiar, who passed away at the age of 93. The man who introduced the artform to the masses will always be remembered for his contribution to the rich cultural heritage of India.

Early Life and Family Background

PK Govindan Nambiar was born into a family with a rich tradition in Koodiyatam. His father was the great artist Mani Madhava Chakiya, who was also a renowned performer of Koodiyatam. Nambiar started learning the artform from his father at a very young age.

Contribution to Koodiyatam

PKG Nambiar had started performing on stage since the age of 14. He dedicated his entire life to Koodiyatam and made significant contributions to the development and popularisation of the artform. He was one among the five ‘Koodiyatam Gurus’ recognised by the UNESCO in 2001.

His efforts to introduce Koodiyatam to a wider audience were commendable. He played a key role in organising Koodiyatam performances in various parts of the country, which helped in generating interest and awareness about the artform. He also served as a Hindi teacher at Ottapalam NSSKPD School for 36 years, where he translated Koodiyatam to Hindi and performed at several stages across the country.

Legacy and Awards

PKG Nambiar will always be remembered as a pioneer in the field of Koodiyatam. His dedication and love for the artform inspired many young artists to take up Koodiyatam as their career. He received several awards and accolades during his lifetime, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1991 and Padma Shri in 2007.

Final Words

The demise of PK Govindan Nambiar is a great loss to the world of Koodiyatam. His contribution to the artform will always be remembered and cherished. His body will be cremated at his residence in Thrissur on Wednesday morning. May his soul rest in peace.

