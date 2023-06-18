Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Korean Choreographer Rakesh Master Passes Away.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Popular choreographer Rakesh Master, who was known for his innovative dance moves and choreography, passed away on 9th July 2021. He was 45 years old. Rakesh Master was suffering from a heart ailment and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He breathed his last in the hospital, leaving the entire entertainment industry in shock.

Rakesh Master was born in Hyderabad and started his career as a dancer in the Telugu film industry. He worked as a background dancer in several films before making his debut as a choreographer. He became popular for his unique style of choreography, which was a blend of traditional and contemporary dance forms. He worked in several Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films and won several awards for his work.

Rakesh Master was known for his association with several popular actors and directors in the South Indian film industry. He worked with actors such as Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, and directors such as Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, and Sukumar. He was also a judge on several dance reality shows on Telugu television.

The news of Rakesh Master’s demise has left the entire film industry in shock. Several actors, directors, and producers took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the choreographer. Chiranjeevi, one of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema, tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Rakesh Master. He was a talented choreographer and a wonderful human being. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.” Allu Arjun, another popular actor, tweeted, “Rest in peace Rakesh Master. Your dance moves will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Rakesh Master’s contribution to the South Indian film industry will always be remembered. He was not just a choreographer but also a mentor to many young dancers. He trained several aspiring dancers and helped them make a career in the film industry. He was known for his hard work, dedication, and passion for dance.

Rakesh Master’s demise has once again highlighted the importance of taking care of one’s health. Heart ailments are becoming increasingly common among people, especially those leading a sedentary lifestyle. It is important to take regular check-ups and maintain a healthy lifestyle to prevent such ailments.

In conclusion, Rakesh Master’s demise has left a void in the South Indian film industry. He was a talented choreographer, a mentor, and a wonderful human being. His contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

Rakesh Master death Bollywood choreographer Rakesh Master passes away Rakesh Master funeral Tribute to Rakesh Master Rakesh Master’s contribution to Indian cinema

News Source : Rani Sahu

Source Link :लोकप्रिय कोरियोग्राफर राकेश मास्टर का निधन/