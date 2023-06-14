Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Literary Editor Robert Gottlieb Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Gottlieb, a renowned literary editor, passed away at the age of 92. Gottlieb kick-started his career with Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and continued to work on several Pulitzer Prize-winning novels such as Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” and Robert Caro’s “The Power Broker”. He died of natural causes in a New York hospital. Gottlieb had an impeccable reputation in the publishing industry and was known for shaping the modern publishing canon. He was the editor-in-chief of Simon & Schuster and Alfred A. Knopf, where he worked as an editor-at-large in recent years. He also edited The New Yorker for five years before leaving due to “conceptual differences” with the publisher.

Gottlieb was not just known for his work as an editor, but also for his writing. He wrote dance criticism for The New York Observer and book reviews for The New York Times. He co-authored “A Certain Style: The Art of the Plastic Handbag, 1949-59” and edited well-regarded anthologies of jazz criticism and 20th-century song lyrics. His memoir, “Avid Reader,” came out in 2016. Gottlieb was married twice and had three children.

Gottlieb was born and raised in Manhattan. He was a lifelong bookworm who claimed to have taken out up to four novels a day from his local public library. He attended Columbia University and later Cambridge University, where he studied for two years. He joined Simon & Schuster in 1955 as an editorial assistant. Within two years, he had taken on Joseph Heller and his partially written novel about the war titled “Catch-18”. Gottlieb convinced skeptical executives at Simon & Schuster to give the novel a chance. “The funny parts are wildly funny, the serious parts are excellent,” he told the editorial board. “Catch-22” eventually became a blockbuster and counterculture touchstone, and Gottlieb became a literary celebrity “most closely associated” with Heller’s novel “among the kind of people who think about such things,” Gottlieb wrote in his memoir.

Gottlieb was known for his eclectic taste in literature. He was open to “Miss Piggy’s Guide to Life” as he was to the works of Chaim Potok. He was also uniquely well-read and had finished “War and Peace” in a single weekend. Gottlieb considered editing as “a service job” and believed that the books he pored over were not his own. He maintained that the ideal editor-writer relationship was “an equivalence of strength,” in which each shared the best of their talents.

Gottlieb had some letdowns in his career as well, rejecting Larry McMurtry’s “Lonesome Dove” and struggling with John Kennedy Toole’s “A Confederacy of Dunces.” Toole submitted the novel in the early 1960s to a positive response from Gottlieb, who also suggested numerous revisions. For two years, Toole kept making changes and Gottlieb kept asking for more, telling the author that “there must be a point to everything in the book, a real point, not just amusingness that’s forced to figure itself out.” Gottlieb finally gave up, and Toole eventually killed himself in 1969. A decade later, his mother helped get “Confederacy” published by Louisiana State University to public acclaim, the Pulitzer Prize and a cult following.

Robert Gottlieb was a remarkable editor who shaped the modern publishing canon and influenced the careers of several writers. He will always be remembered for his impeccable taste and his contribution to the literary world.

