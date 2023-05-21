Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Music Director Raj Passes Away in Tollywood

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Raj Passes Away: A Tribute to the Legendary Music Director

Hyderabad, May 21: The renowned music director Raj, whose real name is Totakura Somaraju, passed away on Sunday at his residence in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. He was 68 years old. Raj was a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry and had collaborated with many leading actors and directors.

A Career in Music

Raj started his career as a music composer in the 1980s and went on to become one of the most sought-after music directors in the Telugu film industry. He worked with many leading actors and directors and composed music for over 180 films. Raj was known for his melodious tunes and his ability to create music that captured the essence of the films he worked on.

Collaboration with Koti

Raj collaborated with another prominent music director, Koti, and together they composed music for many successful films. The duo created the music for many hit films, including Pralayam, Gharana Mogudu, and Hello Brother. Their music was loved by audiences and helped to establish them as one of the most popular music directors in Telugu cinema.

A Legacy of Memorable Music

Throughout his career, Raj composed music for many successful films and created some of the most memorable tunes in Telugu cinema. Some of his most popular songs include Sankuratri Kodi, Priyatama Neevachata Kusalama, and Akasamlo Oka Tara.

Despite his success, Raj remained humble and dedicated to his craft. He was known for his professionalism and his ability to work with all kinds of filmmakers. Raj’s contributions to the Telugu film industry will always be remembered, and his music will continue to live on in the hearts of his fans.

A Final Goodbye

The news of Raj’s passing has left the Telugu film industry in shock and sadness. Many prominent figures in the industry have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the legendary music director. Raj’s wife and three children survive him.

Although Raj is no longer with us, his music will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for generations to come. He will always be remembered as one of the most talented and beloved music directors in the history of Telugu cinema.

News Source : VNS

Source Link :Music Director Raj Passes Away: టాలీవుడ్‌లో తీరని విషాదం, హిట్ మ్యూజిక్ డైరక్టర్ రాజ్‌ కన్నుమూత, రాజ్-కోటీ ద్వయంలో హిట్స్‌ ఇచ్చిన సంగీత దర్శకుడు/