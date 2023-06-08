Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned news anchor Gitanjali Aiyar dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gitanjali Aiyar: Remembering a Pioneer in Indian Broadcasting

India recently lost one of its earliest English news anchors, Gitanjali Aiyar. She joined Doordarshan, the national broadcaster, in 1971 and worked for over three decades in the field of broadcasting. Gitanjali was a trailblazer in her field, and her demise has left a void in the industry.

Early Life and Education

Gitanjali Aiyar graduated from Loreto College in Kolkata and also held a degree from the National School of Drama in Delhi. She started her career as a national broadcaster at All India Radio, where she hosted the popular English song request show A Date With You every Friday. Gitanjali soon became a household name, and her popularity soared.

Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award Winner

In 1989, Gitanjali Aiyar was awarded the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women. This award recognized her contributions to the field of broadcasting and her impact on the lives of people across the nation. Gitanjali was a pioneer in her field and paved the way for many other women to follow in her footsteps.

Shifting Gears

In the latter half of her career, Gitanjali Aiyar shifted gears to corporate communications and marketing. Despite the change in her profession, she continued to excel and climbed the ladder high. She eventually became the head of major donors at the World Wide Fund, India. Gitanjali’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances and excel in different fields is a testament to her talent and dedication.

A Fond Farewell

Gitanjali Aiyar’s passing has left a void in the hearts of many. Numerous celebrities took to social media to express their grief and share their memories of her. Congress Leader Netta D’Souza fondly remembered the days when Gitanjali graced our TV screens, leaving an indelible mark on our news-watching experiences. She expressed her condolences to Gitanjali’s loved ones and wished her eternal peace.

Gitanjali Aiyar was a trailblazer in her field and a true pioneer in Indian broadcasting. Her contributions to the industry and her ability to adapt to changing circumstances will always be remembered. She was a true inspiration to many, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

News Source : Team Indulge

Source Link :Popular Doordarshan news anchor Gitanjali Aiyar passes away/