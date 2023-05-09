Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Opera Star Grace Bumbry Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Grace Bumbry: A Pioneer in Opera

On May 7, the world lost a trailblazer in the world of opera. Mezzo-soprano Grace Bumbry died at the age of 86 in Vienna, Austria, after suffering a stroke in October. Bumbry was a Black opera singer who broke barriers and made history throughout her nearly four-decade career. Her contributions to the world of classical music will forever be remembered.

Early Life and Career

Grace-Melzia Bumbry was born on January 4, 1937, in St. Louis, Missouri, to parents who hailed from Mississippi. She showed a unique talent in the church choir at a young age, but her opportunities were limited due to the era of profound racial segregation. Bumbry was even barred from entering the local music conservatory.

But Bumbry was determined to pursue her passion for music, and she went on to study at Boston University and Northwestern University on scholarships. She later went with her instructor Lotte Lehmann to the Music Academy of the West in California to hone her operatic and stage skills.

Following fellow pioneering Black artists such as Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price, Bumbry became a major figure in breaking down racial barriers entrenched in classical music.

Breaking Down Barriers

In 1961, Bumbry gained international attention when she became the first African American to perform at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival, an institution dedicated to Richard Wagner. Wagner was acclaimed for his music, but his anti-Semitism and white supremacist views have complicated his artistic legacy. Some Wagnerites voiced their protests when Bumbry was announced to perform, but the composer’s grandson, Wieland Wagner, said, “I require no ideal Nordic specimens,” arguing that his grandfather’s music was “for vocal color, not skin color.”

Bumbry continued to break down barriers throughout her career, receiving great acclaim for her performances in roles that showcased her wide vocal range and singular star power. She became a favorite of US first lady Jackie Kennedy and gained a reputation for glamour and high living, wearing dramatic gowns and jewels while sating a penchant for show dogs and luxury cars.

Legacy and Contributions

Bumbry received numerous accolades throughout her career, including a Kennedy Center Honor in 2009, among the highest American arts awards, in the presence of then-president Barack Obama. She lived for years in Switzerland and later settled in Vienna, retiring from opera in 1997 after gracing the world’s most prestigious stages for decades.

Even after retiring from opera, Bumbry remained professionally active as a teacher and concert performer. She also founded the Grace Bumbry Black Musical Heritage Ensemble, continuing to inspire and uplift the next generation of musicians.

Upon hearing of Bumbry’s passing, Austria’s Secretary of State, Andrea Mayer, hailed Bumbry as “a pioneer for generations of opera singers.” Mayer said in a statement, “With her legendary debut at Bayreuth in the 1960s, she made a decisive contribution to equal rights in the world of opera.”

In Conclusion

Grace Bumbry was a true pioneer in the world of opera and classical music. She broke down racial barriers and paved the way for generations of Black opera singers to come. Her legacy will forever be remembered, and her contributions to the world of music will continue to inspire and uplift for years to come. Rest in peace, Grace Bumbry.

News Source : Agence France-Presse

Source Link :Opera icon Grace Bumbry dies at 86/