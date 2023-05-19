Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned pastor and writer Tim Keller passes away at age 72

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Famed Evangelical Minister Timothy Keller Passes Away at 72 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer

The world of Christianity is mourning the loss of one of its most prominent figures, Timothy Keller, who died on Friday, May 19th, at the age of 72. Keller had been battling pancreatic cancer since June 2020 and had recently been discharged from the hospital to receive hospice care at home.

The news of Keller’s passing was announced through a tweet from his account, which stated that he had passed away peacefully and with his wife by his side. The tweet also shared some of his last words, which read, “There is no downside for me leaving, not in the slightest.”

Keller was a prolific author and a founding pastor of the Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City. He wrote several best-selling books on Christianity, including “The Reason for God,” “The Prodigal God,” and “Walking with God through Pain and Suffering.”

Aside from his contributions to literature, Keller was also known for his work in establishing the Redeemer City to City, a nonprofit organization that seeks to strengthen churches in urban areas around the world. The organization released a statement on Keller’s passing, expressing its grief and acknowledging his impact on the Christian community.

“Timothy J. Keller, who was the founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, co-founder of Redeemer City to City, and the author of several books, died at the age of 72 on May 19, trusting in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection,” the statement read. “He is survived by his wife Kathy, his three sons and their wives, a sister, and seven grandchildren.”

The statement also announced that a livestream worship service would be held in the coming weeks to celebrate Keller’s life and legacy.

Keller’s passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences from the Christian community, including former President George W. Bush, who described Keller as “one of America’s foremost Christian thinkers and preachers.”

“Tim Keller was a great church builder, a prolific author, and a profound philosopher. I’m fortunate to have gotten to know him,” Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I wish Kathy and their children peace.”

Keller’s impact on the Christian community cannot be overstated, and his passing is a great loss. However, his legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who seek to live a life of faith and service. As he once wrote, “The gospel is this: We are more sinful and flawed in ourselves than we ever dared believe, yet at the very same time we are more loved and accepted in Jesus Christ than we ever dared hope.”

News Source : KCRA

Source Link :Tim Keller, well-known pastor and author, dies at 72, church says/