The Phenomenon of Menahem Pressler: A Legacy in Music

Menahem Pressler was a phenomenon in many ways. The solo pianist and chamber musician was best known in Germany as the founder and active member of the legendary Beaux Arts Trio until the end. The founding line-up in 1995 featured Daniel Guilet on violin and Bernard Greenhouse on cello. In recent years, however, Pressler has become the much-admired Methuselah on the concert stage.

A Life in Music

Menahem Pressler was born in Germany in 1923 and began playing the piano at the age of six. He studied at the Musikhochschule in Frankfurt with Eduard Erdmann, and later with Elly Ney. Pressler fled Nazi Germany in 1939 and settled in Palestine, where he continued his studies at the Jerusalem Conservatory with Leo Kestenberg. After serving in the Israeli army during the War of Independence, he moved to the United States in 1946 to study with Rudolf Serkin at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

Pressler’s career as a pianist took off in the 1950s, when he formed the Beaux Arts Trio with violinist Daniel Guilet and cellist Bernard Greenhouse. Over the course of six decades, the trio became one of the most celebrated chamber groups in the world, performing at major concert halls and festivals and recording over 50 albums. The trio was known for its exquisite musicianship, impeccable ensemble playing, and adventurous programming.

Beyond the Beaux Arts Trio

While the Beaux Arts Trio was Pressler’s most famous ensemble, he was also a sought-after soloist and chamber musician. He performed with many of the world’s leading orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic, the New York Philharmonic, and the London Symphony Orchestra. He collaborated with such renowned musicians as violinist Itzhak Perlman, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and soprano Renée Fleming. He was also a dedicated teacher, giving master classes around the world and serving on the faculty of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music for over 60 years.

Despite his age, Pressler remained an active performer until the end of his life. He continued to give concerts and master classes, and was a beloved figure in the classical music community. He was known for his warmth, generosity, and humility, as well as his extraordinary musical gifts.

A Legacy in Music

Menahem Pressler’s legacy in music is immense. He was a virtuoso pianist, a visionary chamber musician, and a beloved teacher. He brought joy and beauty to countless audiences around the world, and inspired generations of musicians with his artistry and wisdom. His recordings with the Beaux Arts Trio are classics of the chamber music repertoire, and his solo recordings are equally impressive. He was a true ambassador of music, and his contributions to the world of classical music will continue to be felt for generations to come.

Menahem Pressler passed away in November 2019, at the age of 96. He left behind a rich and inspiring legacy, and his memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him or hearing him perform.

