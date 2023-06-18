Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Rangoli Artist Yuvraj Behre Dies in Accident in Gadchiroli.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Famous Rangoli Artist Yuvraj Behre in Gadchiroli

On Sunday morning, June 18, 2023, the renowned Rangoli artist Yuvraj Vyankat Behre (aged 50) from Gadchiroli, met with an accident near the Nagpur-Amravati highway and lost his life. His wife, Vibha Behre (aged 45), was also injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Nagpur.

Yuvraj Behre was traveling with his family in his own MH 34 VH 3429 vehicle to explore Maharashtra when the accident occurred near a village. The family had visited Shegaon and were returning home when the accident happened.

The driver, Rishi Borakute (aged 30), was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur. Yuvraj Behre leaves behind two children and a large extended family who are all grieving his sudden death.

Yuvraj Behre was a renowned Rangoli artist who had won many awards for his intricate designs and innovative techniques. He had been practicing this traditional art form for more than 30 years and had gained a reputation as one of the best Rangoli artists in the region.

The news of his sudden death has shocked the artistic community in Gadchiroli, and many people have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to his work. Yuvraj Behre was a humble and dedicated artist who had a deep passion for Rangoli and had contributed significantly to the preservation and promotion of this art form.

His death is a great loss to the artistic community in Gadchiroli and Maharashtra as a whole. He had inspired many young artists and had encouraged them to pursue their passion for Rangoli. He had also conducted workshops and seminars to promote Rangoli and had trained many young artists in this art form.

Yuvraj Behre’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Rangoli artists, and his contribution to this art form will always be remembered. His death is a reminder of the need to promote road safety and ensure that accidents like this do not happen. It is also a reminder of the importance of preserving and promoting traditional art forms like Rangoli, which are an essential part of our cultural heritage.

In conclusion, the accidental death of Yuvraj Behre is a tragedy that has deeply affected the artistic community in Gadchiroli and Maharashtra. His contribution to Rangoli is significant, and his legacy will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and hope that they find the strength to cope with this tragic loss. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : सकाळ वृत्तसेवा

Source Link :Accident News : गडचिरोलीचे प्रसिद्ध रांगोळीकार युवराज बेहरे यांचा अपघाती मृत्यू

