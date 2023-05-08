Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Sanskrit scholar Vinayak Shastri Arvikar passes away in Nagpur

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Vinayak Shastri Arvikar: A Giant in Vedic and Sanskrit Scholarship

Nagpur lost a renowned Sanskrit scholar and a revered figure in the Hindu community on Sunday with the demise of Vinayak Shastri Arvikar, popularly known as Arvikar Shastri. He breathed his last at the age of 87 at his residence in Khamla, Nagpur. Arvikar was a well-known scholar of Vedas, Puranas, and Sanskrit scriptures, and had a great following owing to his insights into these ancient texts.

Arvikar was a retired Branch Manager of Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank, but his true passion lay in teaching Sanskrit. He was associated with Bhonsala Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya and Saraswati Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, and was a member of Nagpur University’s Board of Studies. He was well-versed in ‘Yajniki’ and ‘Vaidiki’ and was known for his deep knowledge of the Vedas, Puranas, and other Sanskrit scriptures.

Arvikar had a special connection with the text ‘Shrimad Bhagwat’ and had delivered discourses and lectures on it. He was honoured with the title ‘Bhagwatalankar’ by Pandit Kaka Dhanagare, a well-known Marathi author and poet. Arvikar was also the chief priest of ‘Ayutchandi Yajna’ and had been felicitated by Kanchi Kamakoti Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati.

Arvikar’s demise has left a void in the Sanskrit and Vedic scholarship world, and he will be remembered for his immense contribution to the study and interpretation of these ancient texts. He was a true devotee of ‘Bhagwat Dharma’ and had dedicated his life to the service of this religious tradition.

Arvikar’s funeral was conducted as per Vedic rituals at Sahakar Nagar Ghat, and he is survived by his sons Sudhanshu and Bhushan, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, and a large family of admirers. His teachings and insights into the Vedas, Puranas, and Sanskrit scriptures will continue to inspire generations to come.

The Hindu community in Nagpur and beyond has expressed deep sorrow at the loss of such a revered figure, and many have taken to social media to pay their respects and remember his contributions to the field of Sanskrit and Vedic scholarship. Arvikar’s legacy will continue to live on, and his knowledge and insights will undoubtedly continue to inspire scholars and devotees alike.

In conclusion, Vinayak Shastri Arvikar was a giant in the field of Vedic and Sanskrit scholarship, and his contributions to these ancient texts will be remembered for generations to come. His dedication to the service of ‘Bhagwat Dharma’ and his deep knowledge of the Vedas, Puranas, and other Sanskrit scriptures will continue to inspire scholars and devotees alike. Nagpur has lost a revered figure, but his legacy will continue to live on through his teachings and insights.

