Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Sculptor Dies at 98

Remembering Virginia Krause Hess: A Legacy of Artistic Excellence

The Miami Valley community mourns the loss of Virginia Krause Hess, a world-renowned artist and sculptor who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 98. Born and raised in New Carlisle, Ohio, Hess dedicated her life to the field of arts and left an indelible mark on the world of sculpture, painting and teaching. Her contributions to the art world have been recognized nationally, and her work continues to inspire generations of artists to this day.

Hess’s passion for the arts began at a young age when she was awarded a scholarship to attend the Dayton Art Institute at the age of 11. She continued her education in art throughout high school in New Carlisle, and later worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as an illustrator during World War II. Her work there involved producing airplane silhouettes of both foreign and domestic aircraft for identification purposes, which proved to be an invaluable contribution to the war effort.

In 1994, Hess was awarded the Ohioana for the Field of Arts for her dedication as a teacher, sculptor, and painter. Her legacy as a sculptor is reflected in the 29 bronze busts of Charlie Taylor, the first aeronautical mechanic who worked for the Wright Brothers, that are on public display throughout the world. These include Carillon Park, Wright State University, and The National Museum of the United States Air Force in the Dayton area. Her sculptures are a testament to her skill and dedication to her craft, and serve as a reminder of her contributions to the world of art.

Hess’s dedication to art was matched only by her dedication to her family. She married Fredrick Hess in 1946 and raised three children with him, all while pursuing her passion for art. Her husband owned and ran hardware stores in the Dayton area, including Hess Hardware Do-It Center, and passed away in 2006. Despite the challenges of raising a family and running a business, Hess never lost sight of her love for art and continued to produce beautiful and inspiring works throughout her life.

Hess’s memorial service will take place on Election Day, November 7, according to her obituary. In lieu of flowers, the Hess family is asking everyone to purchase and enjoy art or donate in her name to the Dayton Art Institute, Springfield Museum of Art, the Rosewood Art Center through Kettering Parks Foundation, or Wright State University. These donations will help to perpetuate her legacy of artistic excellence and ensure that her contributions to the world of art are remembered for years to come.

In conclusion, Virginia Krause Hess was a remarkable artist and sculptor whose life was dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in the arts. Her legacy lives on through her sculptures, paintings, and teachings, and her contributions to the world of art will continue to inspire generations to come. Her passing is a loss to the Miami Valley community, but her spirit and passion for art will continue to inspire us all.

News Source : WHIO Staff

Source Link :Daytonian, world-renowned sculptor dies at 98 – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio/