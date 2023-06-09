Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned singer Banani Ghosh passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rabindra Sangeet exponent Banani Ghosh passes away

The Bengali music industry mourns the loss of Banani Ghosh, a renowned Rabindra Sangeet singer who breathed her last in Kolkata on Wednesday. The celebrated singer was suffering from age-related issues for the past few months.

Banani Ghosh was born in Maimansingha, Bangladesh, and was the daughter of eminent singer-poet Prafulla Krishna Ghosh. She started her training in classical music at the age of four under the guidance of her father and later became a close student of legendary singer Kanika Bandopadhyay. Her style of singing was often compared to her guru, and the two would surprise audiences with their jugalbandi performances.

After completing her graduation from Rabindra Bharati University, Banani Ghosh pursued a career in Rabindra Sangeet under the guidance of Kanika Bandopadhyay. She soon began appearing on the radio and showcased her talent in Atulprasad and Rajanikanta songs as well.

Following her success in Bengal, Banani Ghosh moved to the United States and established a Rabindra Sangeet academy. Her demise marks the end of an era, and her loss is a significant one for the Bengali music fraternity.

A Tribute from the Industry

As soon as the news of Banani Ghosh’s passing broke, several big names from the Bengali music industry took to social media to express their condolences.

Noted singer and composer Nachiketa Chakraborty stated, “Banani Ghosh was an embodiment of Rabindra Sangeet. Her demise is a significant loss for the music industry.”

Renowned composer and music director Debojyoti Mishra shared his thoughts, saying, “Banani Ghosh was an extremely talented singer. Her contribution to Rabindra Sangeet will always be remembered.”

Another well-known singer, Lopamudra Mitra, expressed her sorrow, “Banani Ghosh’s demise is an irreplaceable loss for us. She was one of the best Rabindra Sangeet singers of our time.”

The passing of Banani Ghosh has left a significant void in the world of Rabindra Sangeet. Her contributions to the genre and the music industry will always be remembered and cherished by music lovers around the world.

News Source : etimes.in

Source Link :Celebrated singer Banani Ghosh passes away | Bengali Movie News/