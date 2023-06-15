Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar Dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

Sharda Rajan Iyengar, popularly known as Sharda, was a renowned Indian playback singer who mesmerized the audience with her melodious voice in the 60s and 70s. She was one of the leading female singers of her time and had collaborated with several legendary music composers. In this article, we will discuss her collaborations with Shankar-Jaikishan, one of the most successful music duos in the Indian film industry.

Early Life and Career

Sharda was born in Mumbai in 1948 to a family of musicians. Her father, Rajan Iyengar, was a renowned classical musician, and her mother, Kamala, was a trained singer. Sharda started learning music at a very young age and was trained in classical music by her father. She made her debut as a playback singer in 1966 with the film “Aakhri Khat” and went on to sing for several popular films.

Collaboration with Shankar-Jaikishan

Shankar-Jaikishan was a music duo consisting of Shankar Singh Raghuvanshi and Jaikishan Dayabhai Panchal. They were one of the most successful music composers in the Indian film industry and had composed music for several blockbusters. They had a unique style of music composition, which blended Indian classical music with western music.

Sharda had collaborated with Shankar-Jaikishan on several hit numbers. Some of their most popular collaborations are:

“Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai” (1961) – This was the first time Sharda had sung for Shankar-Jaikishan. The song was a duet with Mohammed Rafi and was picturized on Dev Anand and Asha Parekh. The song became an instant hit and is still remembered for its beautiful melody. “Aaja Aai Bahar” (1966) – This was Sharda’s first collaboration with Shankar-Jaikishan as a solo singer. The song was picturized on Rajendra Kumar and Asha Parekh and became a chartbuster. “Tere Bina Zindagi Se” (1975) – This song from the film “Aandhi” is one of the most popular songs of Sharda. The song was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and was picturized on Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen. The song is still remembered for its soulful melody and meaningful lyrics. “Chand Mera Dil” (1970) – This song from the film “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen” is another popular collaboration between Sharda and Shankar-Jaikishan. The song was picturized on Rishi Kapoor and Kaajal Kiran and became an instant hit. The song is still popular among the youth and is often played at parties and weddings.

Conclusion

Sharda Rajan Iyengar was a versatile singer who had collaborated with several legendary music composers. Her collaborations with Shankar-Jaikishan are still remembered for their beautiful melodies and soulful lyrics. Sharda’s contribution to the Indian film industry will always be remembered, and her songs will continue to mesmerize the audience for generations to come.

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :Singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passes away at 85/