Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned theater artist Aamir Raza Hussain dies

Remembering the Maverick Theatre Director Aamir Raza Hussain

On Saturday, the theatre world mourned the loss of Maverick theatre director Aamir Raza Hussain, who was known for his grand shows such as Kargil and Legends of Ram. He was 66 years old and had been suffering from a prolonged illness. Aamir Raza Hussain belonged to an aristocratic family of Lucknow, and his contributions to Indian theatre were unparalleled.

Aamir Raza Hussain was a pioneer in the field of theatre and had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. His unique style of theatre, which incorporated grandeur and spectacle, was his hallmark. He was a visionary who brought mythological stories to life on stage with his grand productions. His productions were not just plays, but they were an experience that left the audience spellbound.

One of his most memorable productions was ‘The Legend of Ram.’ The production involved 19 outdoor sets spread over three acres and a cast of 35 actors playing different characters drawn from the epic, and a 100-member technical crew. The play was a visual spectacle that took the audience on a journey through the mythological world of Ramayana. The last show was staged in front of the then President, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, on May 1, 2004, and it was an unforgettable experience for everyone present.

Aamir Raza Hussain’s contribution to theatre was not just limited to grand productions. He was a mentor to many aspiring actors and directors. He was known for his ability to bring out the best in his actors and push them beyond their limits. He believed in creating an environment where actors could experiment and explore their craft.

Aamir Raza Hussain was a recipient of the Padma Sri, which is one of the highest civilian awards in India. The award was given to him by the Government of India in recognition of his contribution to theatre. He was a true pioneer who brought a new dimension to Indian theatre. He believed that theatre was not just a form of entertainment, but it was a medium to bring about social change.

Aamir Raza Hussain’s legacy will live on through the many actors and directors he mentored over the years. His contribution to Indian theatre will always be remembered, and he will be missed by his family, friends, and the theatre community.

In conclusion, Aamir Raza Hussain was a true maverick who revolutionized Indian theatre with his grand productions. His contribution to the field of theatre was unparalleled, and he will always be remembered as a visionary who brought mythological stories to life on stage. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors and directors to come. Rest in peace, Aamir Raza Hussain.

News Source : Lokmat English Desk

Source Link :Aamir Raza Hussain, renowned theater actor-director passes away/