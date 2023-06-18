Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Tollywood Choreographer Rakesh Master Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noted Choreographer Rakesh Master Dies at 53 in Hyderabad

On Sunday, the Telugu film industry lost one of its most renowned choreographers, S Rama Rao, popularly known as Rakesh Master. He passed away at the age of 53 while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Rakesh Master had been unwell since he returned from an outdoor shoot in Visakhapatnam.

Rakesh Master’s Career

Rakesh Master began his career as a dancer on Aata Dance Show. He quickly gained popularity and went on to become a sought-after choreographer in the Telugu film industry. He worked on around 1500 movies and collaborated with almost all the A-listers in Tollywood.

Despite his success, Rakesh Master faced several challenges in his career. It is alleged that some dance masters conspired against him and tried to demolish his choreography career in the industry. However, Rakesh remained undeterred and continued to work hard.

Final Days of Rakesh Master

According to Rakesh’s aide Sajith, the choreographer’s condition deteriorated after the climax shoot of the upcoming Telugu movie ‘HanuMan’. The doctors advised him to take extra precautions due to his worrisome condition. However, despite their efforts, Rakesh Master passed away on Sunday.

The Industry’s Loss

The Telugu film industry has lost a talented and hardworking choreographer in Rakesh Master. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of dancers and choreographers. The film fraternity has expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late choreographer.

Actor Allu Arjun took to social media to share a monochrome picture with Rakesh Master and paid his respects. He wrote, “Rest in peace Rakesh Master. You will be missed forever. You have inspired many and will always continue to do so. My condolences to the family.”

Conclusion

With Rakesh Master’s passing, the Telugu film industry has lost a talented and dedicated choreographer. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of dancers and choreographers. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

