Dead – Death – Obituary News : Repetto CEO Jean-Marc Gaucher passes away at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jean-Marc Gaucher: The Man Who Saved Repetto

On Tuesday, the world lost a visionary businessman and lover of life, Jean-Marc Gaucher. Gaucher was the man who saved the French ballet shoe company Repetto in the 1990s, taking over as CEO in 1999 and transforming the brand into a luxury shoe label. He passed away at the age of 70, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

The Rise of Repetto

Repetto was founded in 1947 by Rose Repetto, who created ballet shoes for her son. After her death, the company’s popularity declined, and it was purchased by the French bank Caisse Centrale des Banques Populaires for $18.8 million. Jean-Marc Gaucher stepped in as CEO in 1999 and quickly turned things around. He expanded the brand’s categories to include ready-to-wear, small leather goods, and fragrances, defining Repetto as a luxury shoe brand.

Under Gaucher’s leadership, Repetto collaborated with big fashion houses like Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, Comme des Garçons, and Karl Lagerfeld. These collaborations helped Repetto slide into the luxury sector and gain international recognition.

Dance for Life Foundation

In 2007, as part of the brand’s 60th anniversary, Gaucher launched the Dance for Life foundation. The foundation’s aim was to support dance schools around the world, from Iraq, Cuba, Haiti, South Africa, Brazil to Ukraine. This initiative showcased Gaucher’s passion for dance and his dedication to giving back to the community.

A Family Business

Gaucher worked closely with his daughter, Charlotte Gaucher-Holmann, as he prepared to hand over the reins of the company. At the start of 2022, he appointed Laurence Lévy as CEO of the brand, and following his death, Gaucher-Holmann took over as president.

Lévy graduated from French business school HEC and started her career as a strategy consultant at management consulting firm Oliver Wyman before joining multinational food corporation Danone’s corporate strategy department. She joined L’Oréal in 2012, which is where she met Gaucher-Holmann. Lévy had a six-month stint at Repetto in 2007 before rejoining in January 2022 as its strategic director.

Gaucher-Holmann spent more than 12 years at L’Oréal, working in its luxury division as well as Lancôme and Yves Saint Laurent brands. With the passing of her father, she is now at the helm of the family business.

A Legacy Remembered

Jean-Marc Gaucher’s legacy will be remembered for his vision, passion, and dedication to the Repetto brand. His contributions to the world of dance and his efforts to support dance schools worldwide through the Dance for Life foundation will continue to inspire future generations.

Rest in peace, Jean-Marc Gaucher.

News Source : WWD Staff

Source Link :Jean-Marc Gaucher, President and CEO of Repetto, Dies at 70 – Footwear News/