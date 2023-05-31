Dead – Death – Obituary News : Reporter Claudia Rosett dies at 67

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Claudia Rosett: A Fearless Journalist and Advocate for Free Markets and Free Men

Claudia Rosett was a journalist who dedicated her life to reporting on foreign affairs and human rights issues. Over the course of her four-decade career, she chronicled Russia’s first brutal war against the Chechens, exposed corruption within the U.N. oil-for-food program in Iraq, and dodged tanks and gunfire while covering the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing. She passed away on May 27, 2022, at her home in the Finger Lakes region of New York at the age of 67.

Rosett was a firm believer in “free markets and free men,” favoring the conservative economic theories of Milton Friedman and the hawkish approach of officials like John Bolton. She worked as a reporter and editorial page editor for the Wall Street Journal, and was a frequent guest on radio and television networks such as Fox News, where she spoke out against the Biden administration’s response to the Russia-China partnership and recent clashes in Sudan.

Rosett was known for her ability to seamlessly transition between journalism’s news and opinion sides. She possessed the essential qualities of the best journalists: enormous curiosity, strong listening skills, and a nose for a good story. She reported on a wide range of topics, from the Kalashnikov-wielding rebels fighting for independence from Moscow in Chechnya to the state-to-state deal between Moscow and Pyongyang that used some 15,000 North Koreans as practically slave labor in remote Siberian forests.

One of Rosett’s most significant accomplishments was her years-long investigation into the oil-for-food program in Iraq, a multibillion-dollar U.N. initiative that allowed Saddam Hussein’s regime to sell oil on the world market in exchange for humanitarian staples. Rosett uncovered alleged payoffs and conflicts of interest within the program, and chronicled the investigation into U.N. officials such as Benon V. Sevan, the program’s former executive director, who was indicted by a U.S. federal prosecutor in 2007 for taking about $160,000 in bribes.

Rosett is perhaps best known for her coverage of the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, where she traveled to Beijing to interview student protesters about their campaign for democracy and economic reform. She remained at the scene as the government cracked down on journalists and declared martial law, and was among the last journalists to leave the square. She filed a 2,500-word dispatch about the confrontation, beginning with a vivid account of a clash between soldiers and demonstrators at “a burning bus barricade.”

Rosett received an Overseas Press Club citation for excellence for her coverage of the massacre, and continued to write about the confrontation on anniversaries of June 4, calling on the Chinese government to recognize and honor the demonstration, which remains one of the country’s most censored and polarizing topics.

Claudia Rosett was a cultural omnivore who loved poetry, film, and Chicago-school economics. She advised students to “read the eclectic, crazy stuff,” including mysteries, thrillers, and especially poetry, whether they liked it or not. Her legacy as a journalist and advocate for free markets and free men will live on, inspiring future generations of reporters to uncover the truth and speak out against oppression.

News Source : washingtonpost.com

Source Link :Claudia Rosett, who reported from Tiananmen Square, dies at 67/