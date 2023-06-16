Dead – Death – Obituary News : Reporter Richard Severo Dies at 90 Amid Internal Book Clash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Richard Severo: A Prizewinning Reporter for The New York Times

Richard Severo, a renowned journalist and a prizewinning reporter for The New York Times, passed away on June 12, 2022, at his home in Balmville, N.Y. He was 90 years old. Severo’s career at The Times spanned from 1968 to 2006, during which he won numerous awards, including the coveted George Polk award from Long Island University in 1975 for his investigative reports on a New York State dairy farmers’ cooperative that was found to have watered down millions of gallons of milk with powdered skim milk for over five years.

In 1977, Severo wrote a cover story for The New York Times Magazine, where he revealed that the nation’s first nuclear waste reprocessing plant was leaking nuclear waste into Lake Erie. He also detailed the impact of the herbicide Agent Orange on American troops returning from Vietnam in 1979. Moreover, he went undercover for four months in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx to report on the heroin trade and its impact.

Severo’s reporting gained him a Meyer “Mike” Berger Award from Columbia University for his report about an unwed mother and the death of her child in 1977. He also received three Page One Awards from his union, the NewsGuild of New York. Severo was known for his perfectionism, uncompromising nature, and cantankerous manner, which often put him at odds with his bosses.

While reporting for The Times’s science section, Severo ran afoul of his bosses when he decided to write a book based on his articles about a patient with neurofibromatosis, also known as the “Elephant Man” disease. The Times claimed first rights to the book, as it was based on Severo’s work for the newspaper. However, Severo had already begun auctioning the rights to other publishers. Times Books eventually bid $37,500, but Harper & Row won the rights with an offer of $50,000.

The incident set off a public confrontation over the newspaper’s prerogative to transfer an employee and to what degree a news organization can claim ownership of a reporter’s articles if the reporter decides to write a book based on that work. The conflict was covered not only in the news industry but beyond. Mr. Severo was ultimately transferred to the metropolitan desk, which he considered a demotion and retaliation for the book deal.

Four years of arbitration hearings ensued, during which Severo took an unpaid leave. An internal rebellion was mounted by a cadre of Pulitzer Prize winners when the management demanded that Severo hand over his diaries and other personal papers. In the end, in September 1988, an arbitrator ruled in The Times’s favor. Severo returned and accepted the transfer to the obituaries desk, where he prepared many in-depth obituaries about luminaries in advance of their deaths.

In his memoir “City Room,” Arthur Gelb, a former metropolitan editor and managing editor at The Times, called Mr. Severo “one of the most gutsy reporters on my staff.” Thomas Richard Severo, known as Dick, was born on Nov. 22, 1932, in Newburgh, N.Y. His father owned a liquor store, and his mother was a homemaker. After earning a bachelor’s degree in history from Colgate University in 1954, Mr. Severo was hired as a news assistant at CBS. He went on to work at The Poughkeepsie New Yorker, The Associated Press in Newark, N.J., The New York Herald Tribune, and The Washington Post before The Times recruited him in 1968.

In conclusion, Richard Severo was a fearless journalist who dedicated his career to uncovering the truth and exposing corruption. His reporting won him numerous awards and accolades, but it also put him at odds with his bosses at times. Despite the challenges he faced, Severo remained committed to his craft and left a lasting legacy in the world of journalism.

News Source : Sam Roberts

Source Link :Richard Severo, Times Reporter in Internal Clash Over Book, Dies at 90/