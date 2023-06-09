Dead – Death – Obituary News : Research student in Lucknow commits suicide after father’s death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lucknow: Troubled by Her Father’s Death, PhD Student Commits Suicide

Introduction

Sneha, a 28-year-old PhD student, was found hanging in her rented room in PGI area on Friday. She had been living in depression since her father’s death and had left behind a four-page suicide note in Hindi and English.

The Impact of Losing a Parent

Losing a parent can be one of the most devastating experiences a person can go through. It can leave a void in one’s life that can never be filled. Sneha was no exception. Her father’s death had left her feeling lost and alone. She was struggling to cope with the grief and pain that came with losing someone she loved dearly.

The Struggle with Depression

Sneha’s grief had turned into depression. She was finding it hard to get out of bed in the morning and was losing interest in the things she once enjoyed. She had become withdrawn and was isolating herself from the world. Her room partner had noticed the changes in her behavior and had tried to reach out to her, but Sneha had pushed her away.

The Suicide Note

The police found a four-page suicide note in Sneha’s room. In it, she had expressed her feelings of hopelessness and despair. She had talked about how she felt like a burden on her family and friends and how she didn’t see any way out of her pain and suffering. Sneha had also talked about her father and how much she missed him. She had written about how he was the only one who understood her and how she felt like she had lost a part of herself when he died.

The Importance of Seeking Help

Sneha’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of seeking help when one is struggling with mental health issues. Depression can be a debilitating illness that can make it hard for people to see a way out of their pain and suffering. It is important for people to know that there is help available and that they are not alone.

The Need for More Mental Health Resources

Sneha’s death also highlights the need for more mental health resources in our society. India has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, and a significant portion of those suicides are linked to mental illness. It is essential that we invest in mental health resources and make them more accessible to the people who need them.

Conclusion

Sneha’s death is a tragic reminder of the toll that depression can take on a person’s life. It is important for us to be aware of the signs of depression and to reach out to those who are struggling. We need to work together to create a society where mental health is taken seriously, and people can get the help they need when they need it. Let us not forget Sneha and the countless others who have lost their lives to mental illness. May they rest in peace.

