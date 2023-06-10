Dead – Death – Obituary News : Resident of Saint Paris Ohio Dies: Violet Shaddan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Violet Shaddan Obituary: Remembering a Life of Legacy and Love

Violet “Gene” Shaddan passed away on June 9th, 2023, while receiving treatment at a healthcare facility in Troy. She was born in Saint Paris, Ohio, on March 5th, 1928, to the late Roy Clifton Current and Mina Belle (Williams) Current. She lived her whole life in Saint Paris and reached the age of 95 before passing away in the same place she was born.

A Life Filled with Love and Legacy

Despite losing both of her parents at a young age, Violet “Gene” Shaddan was able to live a life filled with love and legacy. She enjoyed long walks and was an exceptional cook. Her culinary traditions will be remembered by those who knew and loved her, and her legacy will continue as long as they continue to cook.

Family and Survivors

Violet “Gene” Shaddan is survived by her stepdaughter Maxine (and her husband Ray Gates) Cochran and her grandchildren David Sark, April (and her husband Larry) Vanderpool, Nicole (and her husband Jack) Milam, Lori (and her husband John) Krouskop, Rebecca (and her husband Carl) Smith, and Elizabeth (and her husband Jason) Thompson. She is also survived by her children Susan Wynn, Bill Sidders (and his wife Carol), and Jerri Shadoan (and her husband, whose name is not mentioned).

Achievements and Retirement

Gene graduated from St. Paris High School in 1946, the same year as her classmates. She worked her way up through the ranks at Grimes Manufacturing until she was able to retire from the company.

A Love for Nature and Gardening

In her free time, Violet “Gene” Shaddan tended to her garden, went for long walks, and spent as much time as she could outside. She enjoyed taking in the local flora and fauna, especially the birds and squirrels.

The End of a Life, But not the End of a Legacy

Although Violet “Gene” Shaddan has passed away, her legacy of love, family, and culinary traditions will continue to live on in the memories and actions of those who knew and loved her. She lived a life filled with love, joy, and a passion for nature and gardening. May she rest in peace.

