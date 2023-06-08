Dead – Death – Obituary News : Resident of Timber River NB Dies, Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ralph Blacklock Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Ralph Orland Blacklock passed away at the Sackville Memorial Hospital at the age of 84. He had lived in Timber River, New Brunswick, where he raised his family and established a home. It is with great sadness that we share this news with others, as we mourn his passing.

Early Life and Career

Ralph Blacklock was born in Little Shemogue, New Brunswick, and was named after his late parents, Orville and Thelma (Trenholm) Blacklock. He went on to have a successful career, working at companies like Dexter Construction and Universal Sales in various roles such as operator and mechanic.

Family and Community

Ralph had four children, Larry, Kencil, Kevin, and Hazen, who all currently reside in different parts of the United States. He was also a beloved member of the Timber River community, where he dedicated much of his time to agriculture and volunteering at the Community Pasture.

As a young man, Ralph enjoyed spending time outdoors, particularly hunting and attending neighborhood dances. He was well-known in the community for his passion for these activities and his love for the outdoors.

Final Thoughts

With Ralph Blacklock’s passing, we remember a life well-lived and a man who was dedicated to his family and community. He will be missed by all who knew him, and his legacy will live on through his loved ones and his contributions to the Timber River community.

