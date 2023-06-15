Dead – Death – Obituary News : Retha Bettis Funeral and Visitation Information

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Retha Bettis Obituary: A Life Well-Lived

On June 9, 2023, Mother Retha Love Bettis passed away at the age of 96. She was born in Grove Hill on August 11, 1927, and lived a full and happy life. Mother Bettis was the devoted daughter of her parents, Sis. Dollie Roper Love and Mr. Braxton Love, as well as Mr. Frank Foster, all of whom had passed away before she was born.

Life and Legacy

Mother Bettis and her late husband, Bro. James Bettis, made their home in Jackson. She worked at the Jackson Gilmore Elementary School after retiring from her position with the Clarke County Board of Education. In addition to working for the city of Jackson, she gave her time at the Jackson Senior Citizen’s Center.

Mother Bettis was an active and loyal member of the Mt. Olive No. 2 Baptist Church in Jackson. She participated in the choir, the Pastor’s Aide board, and the Mission Society, in addition to serving as a senior usher for the church. Mother Bettis was the most senior mother at the Mount Olive No. 2 Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her love of singing and bringing joy to those around her.

Mother Bettis is survived by her devoted sons, Melvin Dickinson and Kenneth Dickinson; devoted daughters, Carrie Reed, Jackie Reed, Jane James, Teresa R. Bettis, and Mary Simmons; one son-in-law, Mr. Spencer Sullivan; 24 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service and Interment

The funeral service for Mother Retha Love Bettis will be held at Mt. Olive No. 2 Baptist Church on Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m. The church is located at 1105 Griffin Street in Jackson.

The pastor, Reverend Stevenson E. Tullis, will deliver the eulogy at the service. After the funeral, the interment will take place in the Woodlawn Cemetery, which can be found at 1076 Center Street in Jackson.

Final Thoughts

Mother Bettis was the final matriarch of the Bettis, Love, Foster, and Roper families. Her legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her, but her memory will be cherished forever.

