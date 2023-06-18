Dead – Death – Obituary News : Retired Banker and Wife Found Dead in Shukrawar Peth Home; Investigation Underway

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of Retired Bank Employee and His Wife in Pune

A retired bank employee and his wife were found dead at their residence in Shukrawar Peth in Pune. The couple has been identified as Hemant Ramkrushna Thorat (68) and his wife Sunita (58), both residents of Chinchechi Talim area. It is suspected that the couple committed suicide.

Discovery of the Tragic Incident

A local resident noticed this morning that the house of the elderly couple was closed for a long time. On receiving no response after repeatedly knocking on the door, the neighbours informed the police.

A team of Khadak Police Station reached the spot and found the couple dead. It is believed that both Hemant and Sunita ingested some poison.

Reasons Behind the Suicide

Police said that Hemant had messaged a few persons that they were committing suicide. It is presumed that the couple took this extreme step due to Sunita’s illness. She was taking medicines for an unknown ailment. Hemant and Sunita have a son and a daughter who are based in a foreign country. The elderly couple was looked after by their nephew.

Police Investigation and Further Actions

The police are investigating the matter further. The post mortem report will be the basis for further action. Deputy Commissioner of police (zone) Sandeep Singh Gill said, “Further action will be taken on the basis of the post mortem report.”

Conclusion

This tragic incident is a painful reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for support to those who are struggling with illness and difficult circumstances. Hemant and Sunita’s suicide raises questions about the accessibility and availability of mental health services in our society. We need to take concrete steps to ensure that people are not pushed to extreme measures due to lack of support and assistance. May the souls of Hemant and Sunita rest in peace.

Shukrawar Peth murder case Investigation of retired bank employee’s wife’s death Suspicion on retired bank employee for wife’s murder Police probe into the death of retired bank employee’s wife Tragic end to retired bank employee’s peaceful retirement

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Retired bank employee, wife found dead at residence in Shukrawar Peth; probe on/