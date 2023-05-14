Dead – Death – Obituary News : Retired Captain of KDFR Thomas Gay Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Thomas Gay Obituary, Death

Retired Captain Thomas Gay, who worked with the Kinston department of Fire and Rescue from 1991 to 2019, has left his position there. Gay served in that capacity for 27 years. Beginning in 1991 and continuing until 2019, Captain Gay served in that capacity. Captain Gay was in charge of that department from 1991 to 2019 and served in that capacity the entire time.

A Life of Service

The whole course of Captain Gay’s professional life was spent in some form serving the organization. During his entire 27-year career with the organization, which began in 1991 and ended in 2019, Captain Gay served as an employee at this particular site.

We regret to inform you that Retired Captain Thomas Gay has passed away, and our hearts are filled with the sincerest grief that words can possibly express. We continue to remember his family in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this challenging time.

A Career of Dedication

His existence was rich with experiences and significant in its own right. Since 1991 until 2019 (when he retired with the rank of Lieutenant after 27 years of service), Captain Gay worked for the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue. He was promoted to the rank of Captain in 2019. From 1991 till 2019, he served in that capacity at the organization.

A Tragic Loss

We are in a condition of melancholy due to the fact that this situation has come about as a result of getting the news that friends and family members have passed away. This circumstance has brought about this state of affairs. The event that is going to take place has not had the slightest bit of planning or preparation done for it up to this point. There has not even been the smallest bit.

The loss of Captain Thomas Gay is a tragedy for his family and the community he served. His legacy of dedication and service to the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue will not be forgotten. We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Thomas Gay KDFR KDFR Retired Captain Death Thomas Gay Obituary KDFR Captain Thomas Gay Dies Thomas Gay Funeral Services

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Thomas Gay Obituary, Death, Retired Captain of KDFR has Died – obituary updates/