Dead – Death – Obituary News : Retired journalism professor Hoyt Purvis passes away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Longtime UA Professor and Former Press Secretary Hoyt Purvis Dies at 83

Hoyt Purvis, a renowned journalism and international relations professor at the University of Arkansas and former press secretary and special assistant to U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright, passed away on May 26 at an assisted living facility in Fayetteville. He was 83.

His contributions to the field of international education on campus were immense, as he established and served as the first director for the International Relations major. He also taught courses in journalism, foreign policy, political science, Asian studies, Latin American studies, and European studies. Additionally, he organized a public symposium on an international topic every year for almost 20 years, drawing government officials, distinguished scholars, and international dignitaries to the campus. He advised hundreds of students and mentored staff. He also authored books and articles on a wide array of international topics.

The UA created the Hoyt Purvis Award in 2016 to recognize contributions to and advocacy for international education.

Purvis’ career also included a role as foreign and defense policy advisor/counsel to Senate Majority Leader Robert Byrd. President Bill Clinton also appointed Purvis to serve on the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, on which he served for ten years, including three as chairman.

Despite retiring in 2016, Purvis remained an active member of the university community, and his death is a significant loss to the UA.

A Legacy of Excellence

Purvis’ legacy is one of excellence, both in and outside of the classroom. His contributions to international education at the UA cannot be understated, as he was instrumental in establishing the International Relations major and bringing international dignitaries to campus. His passion for journalism and foreign policy was evident in the courses he taught, and he served as a mentor and advisor to countless students and staff members.

His work extended beyond the UA, as he also served as a foreign and defense policy advisor/counsel to Senate Majority Leader Robert Byrd and as chairman of the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. He authored numerous books and articles on international topics, showcasing his expertise in the field.

Purvis’ contributions to international education were recognized in 2016 when the UA created the Hoyt Purvis Award to honor those who make significant contributions to and advocate for international education.

A Life Well-Lived

Purvis’ life was one well-lived, as he dedicated himself to educating and serving others. His passion for international education and journalism was evident in his work, and his contributions will have a lasting impact on the UA community.

His passing is a loss not only to the UA but also to the wider community, as his contributions to international education and foreign policy were significant. While Purvis is no longer with us, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of students and scholars.

Hoyt Purvis UA journalism professor Fulbright aide Retired professor Obituary

News Source : Talk Business & Politics

Source Link :Hoyt Purvis, retired UA journalism professor and former Fulbright aide, dies at 83/