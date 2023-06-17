Dead – Death – Obituary News : Retired Truck Mechanic and White Sox Charities Donor Alex Snelius Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alex Snelius, a retired truck mechanic and donor to the Chicago White Sox Foundation. He passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, and the cause of his death is unknown.

Early Life

Alex Snelius was born in 1936 in Klaipeda, Lithuania, a port city on the Baltic Sea. During the war in 1944, Snelius and his family fled to Kaunas, Lithuania’s second-largest city, as the Soviet and German armies fought for control of the war-torn nation. Following the war, Snelius’ family joined the wave of refugees from Europe who were sponsored by American farmers or corporations looking for inexpensive labor to relocate to the United States.

Career and Philanthropy

Alex Snelius worked as a truck mechanic for many years, and he was semi-retired when he passed away. He was also a donor to the Chicago White Sox Foundation, a charitable organization that supports various causes in the Chicago area. Snelius had a passion for the White Sox, and he was a regular at games, cheering on his favorite team.

Final Moments

On September 12, 2000, Alex Snelius visited Burbank Food and Liquor, where he staked $5 on various lottery games four times a week. He lost all of the games he played on that particular day. Snelius then drove home and turned on the White Sox game, as was his custom.

Condolences

Words fail to express the grief felt by family and friends for the loss of Alex Snelius. We offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to those who knew him and loved him. Please feel free to share your own messages of condolence and support for his family during this difficult time.

