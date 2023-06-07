Dead – Death – Obituary News : Retired wrestler Iron Sheik dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Death of Iron Sheik: Retired American Professional Wrestler of Iranian Descent

The wrestling world mourns the unexpected passing of Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known as the Iron Sheik. The legendary and iconic professional wrestling villain died at the age of 81 on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Iron Sheik had a remarkable career, including being a former WWF World and Tag Team Champion.

A Storied Career

The Iron Sheik won the Championship title on December 26, 1983, after defeating Bob Backlund at Madison Square Garden. Despite the controversy surrounding Backlund’s manager Arnold Skaaland throwing in the towel, The Iron Sheik enjoyed his championship reign for almost a month before losing to Hollywood Hogan on January 23, 1984.

The match between Iron Sheik and Hogan remains one of the most iconic matches in wrestling history. Although Hogan emerged victorious, it was this match that catapulted his career and brought pro wrestling into the spotlight for the first time.

As a former amateur wrestler in Iran, The Iron Sheik was a force to be reckoned with in the ring. He was particularly skilled in suplexes and his signature Camel Clutch move. After his defeat by Hogan, The Iron Sheik engaged in a legendary rivalry with Sgt. Slaughter, culminating in a famous Boot Camp Match at Madison Square Garden.

Next, The Iron Sheik moved on to the tag team division, teaming up with Nikolai Volkoff. Together they defeated the US Express at WrestleMania in 1985 to win the World Tag Team Championship. Although he left WWE in 1988, The Iron Sheik made intermittent appearances in WCW in 1989 and returned to WWE in 1991 as Colonel Mustafa, alongside former rival Sgt. Slaughter.

He then managed The Sultan in 1997 and made one final appearance at WrestleMania X-Seven, emerging victorious in a Gimmick Battle Royal and reigniting his feud with Slaughter.

A Wrestling Icon

The Iron Sheik will always be remembered as a wrestling icon. His contributions to the sport have been significant, and his legacy will continue to inspire wrestlers and fans alike. The CauliflowerAlleyClub released a statement expressing their condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world.

Iron Sheik’s obituary and funeral arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date. His passing is a significant loss for the wrestling community, and he will be missed.

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :Iron Sheik Death, a retired Iranian-American professional wrestler, has died at 81/