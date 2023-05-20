Dead – Death – Obituary News : Revealed: Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Paul Cattermole Died from Natural Causes, No Foul Play Involved

The late S Club 7 member, Paul Cattermole, passed away from natural causes, according to investigations by Dorset Coroner’s Service. He was discovered dead at his home in Dorset at the age of 46 last month. The spokesperson for Dorset Coroner’s Office confirmed that there will be no inquest into his passing since his death was from natural causes.

This news comes just days after the surviving members of S Club 7 confirmed that they will be going ahead with their reunion tour, but without Hannah Spearritt, who previously dated Paul. The group will be touring under the name S Club.

Surviving Members of S Club 7 Confirm Reunion Tour

Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, and Bradley McIntosh confirmed in a video shared on Instagram that they will be going ahead with their reunion tour, but without Hannah Spearritt. They were emotional as they announced the news and said that they will be renaming the tour “The Good Times Tour,” which is the song that Paul was going to sing.

Bradley referred to Paul as the band’s “big brother,” saying that “no one could ever replace our Paul. He lives on inside each and every one of us.” Tina added that it feels right to rename the tour since “that was Paul’s song, and all the fans know that that was his song.”

The surviving members of the group expressed their sadness over Hannah not joining them on the tour, saying that she will always be a part of S Club 7 and wishing her all the best for the future. They also said that they are taking the time to process and get their heads around everything.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Never Split and This Is Why!

In other news, reality TV stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval have confirmed that they never split. There were rumors that the couple had broken up after Tom was seen without Raquel at events, but they have clarified that they are still together.

Raquel explained on her Instagram stories that she was unable to attend events with Tom due to her work schedule. She said that she is proud of Tom’s success and that they are committed to each other and their relationship.

Tom also confirmed their relationship on his own Instagram, saying that Raquel is the love of his life and that they are still going strong. He thanked their fans for their support and understanding.

The couple’s fans were relieved to hear that they are still together and wished them all the best. Raquel and Tom are known for their appearances on the reality TV series Vanderpump Rules.

