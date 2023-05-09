Dead – Death – Obituary News : Revealed: Samuel Maritus Malatji’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Lil Meri: The Bolobedu King of the Voice

The music industry is mourning the loss of Lil Meri, whose real name is Samuel Mar­i­tus Malatji. He passed away at the age of 22-years-old on December 11, 2021, after succumbing to a short illness. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Actor Thabo Mokiri announced Lil Meri’s passing on his Facebook page, writing, “RIP King of the voice Lil Meri We will forever remember u boy.”

The Rise of Lil Meri

Lil Meri took the music industry by storm with his single hits “Ke ngwana wa Motho” and “Melomo ya batho”. He became famous with the hit song “Ngwana Motho” (I am also someone’s child), which caused a huge sensation in the Bolobedu music industry and has since released more hits.

Through his music, Lil Meri managed to pass on a message to the youth of Bolobedu to do away with hooliganism and terrorizing their communities and most importantly notifying them of the difficulties faced in jail. It was also through his music that he was able to self-introspect, staying away from committing crimes.

A Life Beyond Music

Although Lil Meri became a popular musician, it was further revealed that the Ga-Mo­tupa village-based singer had studied Mechanical engineering at Letaba TVET College until he obtained his N3 qualification.

Lil Meri’s success in both music and academics highlights the importance of pursuing one’s passions while also investing in education and personal development.

A Legacy to Remember

Lil Meri’s untimely passing has left a void in the music industry, but his legacy will live on through his music and the positive impact he made on his community. His message of positivity and personal growth will continue to inspire young people to pursue their dreams while also making a positive impact on those around them.

The Bolobedu king of the voice may be gone, but his music and message will forever remain in our hearts and minds.

