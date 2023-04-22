Review of “Together Until Death” (or “Dead Ringers”) by Alice Birch (streaming on Amazon Prime) without referencing the network.

Overview:

DEAD RINGERS is a timeless psychological thriller that delves deep into the psyche of identical twin brothers Elliot and Beverly Mantle (Jeremy Irons). The film is directed by David Cronenberg, known for the cult classic THE FLY. DEAD RINGERS is a fictional adaptation of a true story, which adds to its realism and emotional impact.

Characters:

Throughout the film, Irons showcases his incredible acting talent as he portrays both brothers, each with their distinct personalities, physicality, and mannerisms. Elliot is the charismatic and confident brother, while Beverly is more reserved, introverted, and sensitive. The duality between the brothers is further emphasized by their shared profession as gynecologists.

Plot:

DEAD RINGERS explores familial bonds, obsession, and mental illness through Elliot and Beverly’s turbulent relationship. The obsessiveness of their personalities becomes increasingly apparent as they both become infatuated with the same woman, Claire (Geneviève Bujold). This leads to a dark and twisted downward spiral that ultimately leads to the film’s shocking conclusion.

Themes:

Cronenberg’s film tackles several themes, including identity, co-dependency, and the destructive nature of obsession. DEAD RINGERS is not just a psychological thriller but also an exploration of the human psyche in the face of obsession and deteriorating mental health.

Conclusion:

DEAD RINGERS is a must-see film for anyone interested in psychological thrillers, character studies, or the exploration of the human psyche. Cronenberg’s direction and Irons’ exceptional performance make for a haunting and unforgettable movie experience. This film will leave you questioning your own perceptions of identity and reality long after the credits roll.