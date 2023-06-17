Dead – Death – Obituary News : Revived Ecuadorian Woman Dies After Week in ICU

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Woman Declared Dead After Waking Up in Coffin Dies After a Week in Intensive Care

Background

Ecuador, a country located in South America, has been in the news recently for a bizarre incident. A 76-year-old woman, Bella Montoya, was declared dead and surprised everyone when she knocked on her coffin during her wake earlier this month. However, after spending a week in intensive care, she passed away on June 18, 2021.

The Death of Bella Montoya

Gilberto Barbera Montoya, the woman’s son, informed the Associated Press that doctors at the state hospital where she was rushed after the incident said that she died on Friday evening. Ecuador’s health ministry confirmed in a statement that Bella Montoya passed away from an ischemic stroke after spending a week in intensive care. It added that Montoya had remained under “permanent surveillance,” but didn’t provide any further information on the medical investigation surrounding the case.

Family’s Reaction

Barbera Montoya said that he had not yet received any report from the authorities on the medical explanation of what happened and warned that things “are not going to stay like this.” He added that a sister of the deceased woman had formally complained about the incident, seeking to identify the doctor who declared her dead to begin with.

The Incident

Bella Montoya reportedly woke up and started knocking on June 9 after spending five hours inside her coffin at a funeral home in Babahoyo, about 208 kilometres (about 129 miles) southwest of Quito. The incident left everyone in shock and raised questions regarding the hospital’s protocols for issuing death certificates.

Burial

The remains of Montoya, who was a retired nurse, are back at the same funeral home where she woke up. Her son told the AP that she will be buried at a public cemetery.

Conclusion

The incident of Bella Montoya has left everyone in shock and raised concerns about the hospital’s protocols. The technical committee formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates is a step in the right direction. However, the family’s demand for a medical explanation for the incident and identifying the doctor who declared her dead to begin with is also critical to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

News Source : CTVNews

Source Link :Ecuador: Woman who revived at wake dead after week in ICU/