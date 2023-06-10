Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rewa Youth Held for Suicide of Female Baseball Player

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jabalpur: Youth Arrested for Abetment to Suicide of National Baseball Player

A 20-year-old national baseball player from Jabalpur committed suicide on Monday, and a youth from Rewa district has been arrested in connection with the case. The accused, identified as Abdul Mansoori, had befriended the deceased on a social media platform about a year ago, introducing himself as Rajan. He reportedly recorded videos of the deceased and was demanding money by using those videos as leverage.

Kranti Barve, the in-charge of Sanjeevani Nagar police station, stated that the accused has been charged with abetment to suicide, harassment, extortion, and relevant sections of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The parents of the deceased have alleged that the accused was pressuring her to change her religion, which is also being investigated. The accused’s phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination.

The deceased, identified as Sajana Barkhade, was a second-year BA student and a national-level baseball player who had participated in national games held in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Ujjain, and Dewas. She was a native of Dhuma in Seoni district but was residing in a rented house at Ganga Nagar in Jabalpur.

The case sheds light on the dangers of social media, where people can easily pretend to be someone they are not. It is crucial to exercise caution while befriending strangers on social media and to verify their identity before sharing any personal information or meeting them in person.

Apart from this, the case also highlights the issue of harassment and extortion, which is prevalent in our society. Women, in particular, are vulnerable to such crimes, and it is high time that strict action is taken against the perpetrators of such crimes.

The SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been invoked in this case, which shows that atrocities against marginalized communities are still prevalent in our society. It is essential to create awareness about the rights of these communities and to ensure that justice is served to them.

The incident has left the sports community in shock, as Sajana was a promising player who had participated in several national-level tournaments. Her death is a loss to the sport, and it is essential to create a safe environment for athletes, where they can focus on their game without any fear or pressure.

The investigation is still ongoing, and it is essential to ensure that justice is served to the deceased and her family. The case also highlights the need for better implementation of cyber laws to prevent such crimes in the future.

In conclusion, the case of Sajana Barkhade’s suicide is a wake-up call for society. It is crucial to create awareness about the dangers of social media, the issue of harassment and extortion, and the rights of marginalized communities. It is also essential to create a safe environment for athletes and to ensure that justice is served to the victims of such crimes.

News Source : TNN

Source Link :Female Baseball Player’s Suicide: Rewa Youth Held | Bhopal News/