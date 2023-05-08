Dead – Death – Obituary News : RFK Jr. suggests CIA role in JFK assassination

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert F Kennedy Jr Claims CIA Was Involved in JFK’s Assassination

Robert F Kennedy Jr hopes to follow in the footsteps of his uncle, John F Kennedy, as he bids to become US President in 2024. However, he has shared his controversial beliefs about JFK’s presidential term being brought to a sudden halt when he was assassinated in November 1963. Mass speculation away from the official narrative is one of the most discussed conspiracy theories of all time.

JFK was in an open-top convertible with his wife, Jacqueline, when he was fatally shot from the nearby Texas School Book Depository by Oswald in shocking scenes caught on live TV.

However, his nephew – an anti-vaccine activist and environmental lawyer – believes it is a conspiracy that runs much deeper. “There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder. I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point,” RFK Jr told John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM’s Cats Roundtable. “The evidence is overwhelming that the CIA was involved in the murder, and in the cover-up.”

The CIA has previously dismissed claims of being involved in the assassination and an alleged cover-up as a “lie”.

In 1979, the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) concluded that the CIA was not involved in JFK’s assassination. Oswald was arrested by the Dallas Police Department shortly after shooting Kennedy with a rifle. He was charged with his murder and also the murder of Dallas policeman JD Tippit, who he shot with a handgun around 30 minutes after the assassination. Oswald was then gunned down himself while being moved through a basement at Dallas Police Headquarters the following day – also on live TV.

The Controversial Beliefs of RFK Jr

Robert F Kennedy Jr has long been known for his controversial beliefs, particularly regarding vaccines and environmental issues. However, his latest claims about JFK’s assassination have caused quite a stir, with many people questioning his evidence and motives.

RFK Jr claims that there is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in JFK’s murder and cover-up. He cites various sources and documents to support his claim, including the Church Committee hearings of the 1970s and the work of journalist Seymour Hersh.

However, many people are skeptical of RFK Jr’s claims, arguing that they lack credibility and are based on flimsy evidence. Some have even accused him of using JFK’s assassination as a political platform to further his own ambitions.

Despite the controversy surrounding his beliefs, RFK Jr remains steadfast in his conviction that JFK’s assassination was not the work of a lone gunman, but rather a complex conspiracy involving powerful individuals and organizations.

The Official Narrative

The official narrative of JFK’s assassination is that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in shooting the President from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas. However, many people have long questioned this account, citing various inconsistencies and anomalies.

Some of the most common criticisms of the official narrative include the following:

The so-called “magic bullet” theory, which suggests that a single bullet passed through both JFK and Texas Governor John Connally, defying the laws of physics.

The lack of a clear motive for Oswald to kill JFK, given his relatively minor political affiliations and lack of known grievances against the President.

The alleged involvement of the CIA, organized crime, and other powerful entities in a plot to kill JFK.

Despite these criticisms, the official narrative of JFK’s assassination remains the dominant one, and is widely accepted by the mainstream media and political establishment.

The Legacy of JFK

Regardless of the circumstances of his death, JFK remains one of the most iconic and revered Presidents in US history. His legacy is one of inspiration and idealism, of youthful energy and intellectual brilliance.

JFK’s famous speeches – including his inaugural address, in which he called on Americans to “ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country” – continue to inspire generations of Americans.

His vision of a more just and equitable society, of a world free from the scourge of war and poverty, remains as relevant today as it did over half a century ago.

Whether or not RFK Jr’s claims about JFK’s assassination are true, it is clear that his uncle’s legacy lives on, and continues to inspire and challenge us in equal measure.

