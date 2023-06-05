Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rhett Seymour Perry, Former Harris Designer, Dies at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rhett Seymour Perry: A Life Well-Lived

Rhett Seymour Perry, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on June 1, 2023, at the age of 76. Rhett had a full and adventurous life, marked by his service in the U.S. Navy, his successful career as a software engineer, and his passion for outdoor activities and healthy living.

Early Life and Career

Rhett was born at Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, Alabama, to Colonel Edward Lloyd Perry Jr. and Edith Edwards Perry. Growing up as an Air Force brat, Rhett lived at many bases in the United States and Japan during his childhood. Eventually, the family settled in Melbourne, FL, where Rhett attended Melbourne High School, where he majored in surfing.

At the age of 17, Rhett joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hornet in Vietnam. After his service, he returned to the Melbourne area, where he met Gloria Grieshaber. They married in 1977, and Rhett was employed by Harris Corporation as a program designer for electrical power systems. He was the first employee Harris “put through” college and earned his degree at Florida Institute of Technology in Computer Engineering in 1984. His career as a software engineer flourished through innumerable mergers and name changes until he retired from General Electric (GE) in 2014.

A Passion for Adventure

Rhett was always an active person who loved sailing, racquetball, and scuba diving. After retirement, he discovered he had a flair for gardening and grew nearly all the family’s veggies. He and Gloria were also enthusiastic beekeepers. He loved nothing better than to be with his family. As their interests grew and changed, so did Rhett’s. He earned his black belt in Dai-Yoshin Ryu Bo-Jutstu and Yoshin Ryu Aiki-jutsu. He and Gloria embraced a nearly vegan lifestyle. Through his children, he found his true passion for climbing. Many a family trip was planned around climbing and bouldering.

A Life Well-Lived

In 2016, Rhett was diagnosed with cancer due to exposure to Agent Orange. He fought and then fought again and again through the ensuing years but never once lost his zest for life or his positive attitude. Rhett is survived by Gloria and their children and grandchildren; Jason (Julie), June (John) Perry, Sashi Artiles, grandsons Everett and Kayda, sisters Tina Perry, Rebecca (Tom) Klinger, brothers Edward Perry, Bruce Perry, and many adored nieces and nephews. No remembrance would be complete without mentioning these bonus siblings gained through marriage but as dear to Rhett as any biological relative – you were his people – Anna and Nick Lenoci, Nick and Stephanie Jayne Grieshaber, Winnie Grieshaber, Susan Rule, and Thomas Klinger.

Rhett Seymour Perry lived a life full of adventure, learning, and love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Rhett Seymour Perry Harris Program Program Designer Obituary Passed Away

News Source : Space Coast Daily

Source Link :OBITUARY: Former Harris Program Designer Rhett Seymour Perry Passed Away June 1 at Age 76/