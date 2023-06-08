Dead – Death – Obituary News : Richard Jesset Passes Away: Cause of Death and Recent News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dick Jesset: A Dedicated Husband and Loving Family Man

On June 11, 2021, Richard A. “Dick” Jesset passed away at the age of 79. He was a devoted husband to Sharon (nee Kort) for 57 years, and a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. His passing is mourned by his daughter Lisa Madden (Kevin) and son Russel Jesset, as well as his grandchildren Baylee Heimburger (Michael), Jenna Ryan, Kristin Kuzlik (Cody), and Marsha Witt (Hezeki), and great-grandchildren Lilliana, Weston, and Brianna. He was also a great-great-grandfather to Marsha Witt (Hezeki), a great-uncle of Declan Kort, and an uncle of Michael Kort (Cecillia), the spouse of Kim Kort’s sister, as well as a brother-in-law of Michael Kort.

A Life Well Lived

Dick attended Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, where he earned his degree and worked as a history professor and coach for four years. He and Sharon eventually moved to North Olmsted, Ohio, where he began working for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. He remained employed there until his retirement, leaving behind many friends and colleagues who will miss him dearly.

Remembering Dick Jesset

The family will receive relatives and friends of the deceased on Sunday, June 11, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Jenkins Funeral Chapel in Westlake, located at 2914 Dover Center Road. A memorial ceremony will take place on Monday, June 12, at 11:00 AM at the Butternut Ridge Cemetery in North Olmsted, located at 25570 Butternut Ridge Road. The service will be held graveside.

Honoring His Memory

If you would like to make a contribution in Dick Jesset’s memory, donations can be made to the Ames Family Hospice at 30080 Hospice Way, Westlake, Ohio 44145. Your gift would be gratefully received and would honor Dick’s memory and legacy.

Dick Jesset will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving grandfather, and dedicated employee. His impact on those around him will be felt for years to come, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Dick.

