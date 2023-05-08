Dead – Death – Obituary News : Richard Lasher: Death and Funeral Details in Seattle-Tacoma, WA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Richard Lasher Obituary: Remembering a Devoted Father, Grandfather, and Sibling

Richard L. Lasher, Jr., 61, of Rotterdam, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at his home. Born in Schenectady on July 13, 1957, Richard was the son of the late Richard Lasher, Sr. and Marlene (Meca) Lasher. He grew up in Scotia and graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School in 1976.

A Life of Service

Richard was a carpenter by trade and spent much of his life in Nova Scotia before settling in Rotterdam. He later returned to school to become an LPN, attending BOCES and vocational school. Richard worked as an LPN for Sunnyview, Ellis, Conifer Park, and most recently, Medical Staffing Network. He was dedicated to his work and had a passion for helping others.

A Passion for the Outdoors

Richard enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he loved going to the casino in his spare time. He used to play sports and bowled in a league with his brother Jeff at Rolling Greens. Richard also enjoyed water activities such as boating, visiting Lake Champlain, and relaxing by the pool.

A Devout Catholic

Richard was a devout Catholic who believed in the power of prayer. Saying grace at the table was an essential symbol of his faith, and he found comfort in his religion throughout his life.

A Loving Father, Grandfather, and Sibling

Richard will be remembered as a devoted father, grandfather, and sibling. He was the loving father of Shannon (Eric) Young and the adored grandfather of Drake Young. He was also the dearest brother of Jeff (Sandy) Lasher and Michele Lasher Pattee. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins survive as well.

Celebrating Richard’s Life

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, February 25th, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, located at 343 New Karner Road in Colonie. Prayers will be offered at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite local humane society or animal shelter.

Final Thoughts

Richard Lasher will be remembered for his dedication to his work, his love of the outdoors, and his devotion to his family. He touched the lives of many people and will be deeply missed. May he rest in peace.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Richard Lasher Obituary, Seattle-Tacoma WA Richard Lasher Death And Funeral Information – obituary note/