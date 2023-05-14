Dead – Death – Obituary News : Richard Long Passes Away: Latest Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Richard Long Obituary, Death – Generous and Compassionate Family Man

Richard Long, 88, of North Arlington, passed away quietly in the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. He was the youngest of Elizabeth and Jeremiah Long’s six children and was born and reared in Jersey City. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a respected member of the community.

Early Life and Education

Richard attended St. Aloysius High School where he excelled as a basketball player. It was there that he first met Patricia, the woman who would become his wife. He continued his outstanding basketball career while attending Seton Hall University from 1952 to 1956, where he is one of the best rebounders in Seton Hall history. In 2000, he was chosen to be a member of the Hudson County Athletic Hall of Fame.

Marriage and Military Service

After graduating from college, Richard married Patricia and joined the army. He was a paratrooper stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia. Richard and Patricia eventually moved to North Arlington and became involved in the Queen of Peace Parish Community.

Career and Family

Up until his retirement in 1999, Richard served as a probation officer for the county of Bergen. Richard’s wife Patricia and his siblings Rev. Jeremiah Long, Elizabeth Schmidt, Eleanor Cosgrove, John Long, and Eileen O’Leary all passed away before him in 2014. Richard, Jeffrey and Mary, Lisa and Phil, and Karen and Marty, his dedicated and loving offspring, are his surviving family members.

Legacy

Richard will be remembered as a man who was ever willing to assist others when they were in need. He was cherished by his friends, family, and coworkers because he was a kind-hearted, generous, and loving man.

Funeral Arrangements

On January 5th, the funeral procession will leave the Parow Funeral Home, located at 185 Ridge Road in North Arlington, at 10 A.M., and proceed to Queen of Peace in North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Following, there will be a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Surviving Family Members

Richard is survived by his cherished granddaughters Becky, Jackie, Gillian, and David, as well as by his sister-in-law Cecilia, his cousin Robert and his wife Roseanne, and a large number of nieces and nephews.

In Memory of Richard Long

Richard Long will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the community he touched with his kindness and compassion. His legacy of generosity and love will continue to live on through those whose lives he touched.

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Richard Long Obituary, Death, Richard Long Has Passed Away – obituary updates/