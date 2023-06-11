Dead – Death – Obituary News : Richard Losing’s Funeral Visitation and Death Notice – Recent Obituaries

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Richard A. Losing

A recent death occurred with Richard A. Losing. On June 5, 2023, Richard A. Losing passed away at the age of 85 years old. The date of his death was recorded. He was cared for by his family and the friends he had. Please express your condolences by posting a note on the memorial website for Richard A. Losing. This will let his family to view your words and respond appropriately. This will serve as an appropriate final act of remembrance for the occasion.

Early Life and Family

Before he passed away, his parents, Jacob and Mabel Kaschbuski Losing, had already passed away. He was the only child in the family. They lived before him and were his ancestors. He was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and he passed away in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin. Both his birth and his death took place in the city of Sheboygan, which is located in the state of Wisconsin.

Survivors

His daughter Danette “Dani” Mason of Birnamwood, Wisconsin; his siblings Karen Pfister of Sheboygan, Dale of Sheboygan Falls, and Larry Losing of Sheboygan Falls; his nephew Jeff Pfister; his sister Shirley; and his brothers-in-law Darryl Staton and Roman Pfister. His daughter Danette “Dani” Mason is one of the few who survived. The city of Sheboygan in the state of Wisconsin was the location of both his birth and his passing. He was born and passed away in this city. His daughter Danette “Dani” Mason lives with him, along with his wife, and he is the sole provider for his family.

Final Thoughts

Richard A. Losing was a man who will be greatly missed. You and Dad had some beautiful times together, and this website gives you the opportunity to share recollections of those times by uploading pictures and videos. We would like to express our deepest condolences to Richard A. Losing’s family and friends on the passing of Richard A. Losing, who was a resident of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Sending flowers or leaving messages of condolence on his memorial page are both appropriate ways to show respect for him.

Rest in peace, Richard A. Losing.

