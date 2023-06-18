Dead – Death – Obituary News : Richard Raven’s Funeral and Visitation Information

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Richard Raven Obituary

The news that Fran’s father, Richard Raven, had unexpectedly suffered a huge heart attack and gone away came to us yesterday, and as a consequence of what we have learnt, it has left us with an immense amount of agony in our hearts.

A Remarkable Person

The man who Fran’s father was was not only a remarkable person but also one who possessed a high level of intelligence and cunning. Recently, he fought a war against the big C, which he was nearly successful in beating, so he and his wife Margaret made the decision to do what they enjoyed doing the most: take a voyage up to the North in their caravan with some close friends.

A Full Life

In recent times, he has been engaged in a conflict with the capital C, which he has come perilously close to winning. He had said to me on more than one occasion that if he died tomorrow, he would feel that he had just that: a magnificent and complete life. He felt that he had accomplished all he set out to do in his life. Even if he passed away tomorrow, he would feel that he had accomplished what he set out to do. He lived a very full life and was surrounded by family members who loved and looked up to him. His life was very fulfilling.

Support and Admiration

The lives that his family members lead were, like his own, highly eventful. He enjoyed the support and admiration of a sizable number of people. RIP We shall always hold a very warm and loving memory of you, Richard, our buddy. Still gone too soon.

Conclusion

Richard Raven’s passing is a great loss to his family and all those who knew him. He was a remarkable person who lived a full life and accomplished all that he set out to do. His memory will always be cherished by his loved ones and all those whose lives he touched.

Richard Raven memorial service Richard Raven death notice Richard Raven funeral arrangements Richard Raven obituary search Richard Raven tribute and condolences

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Richard Raven Obituary, Death, Funeral And Visitation – obituary archive/