Dead – Death – Obituary News : Richard Stevens Funeral and Visitation Information

Remembering the Life of Bud Stevens: A Devoted Husband, Father, and Cattleman

On May 19, 2023, Fred Richard “Bud” Stevens passed away peacefully at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Okolona, Mississippi, on September 26, 1938, to Claude L. Stevens and Pauline Martin Stevens. Bud received his diploma from Okolona High School in 1956 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Husbandry from Mississippi State University in 1960.

A Devoted Family Man

For 62 years, Bud was devoted to his wife, Patsy Jeane Turner Stevens, and their three daughters, Debra, Patti, and Lisa. They built their home in the Wren neighborhood in Monroe County, Mississippi, where Bud spent his entire life as a farmer and cattleman. Bud was a devout Christian and an active member of the Okolona Christian Church, which later became known as the Common Ground Christian Church. He served as an elder and taught Sunday School for many years.

A Lifetime of Agricultural Service

Bud was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the farming and cattle industry. In 1971, he was named the Outstanding Young Farmer of Monroe County, and in 2009, he received the Monroe County Cattleman’s Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Bud was active in agricultural organizations on both the state and local levels, including serving as a director and chairman of the board for First South PCA. He also served on the boards of the Farm Bureau and the Monroe County Co-op and was a commissioner for the Mississippi Soil and Water Commission.

A Love for Family and Fun

In addition to his work in agriculture, Bud found great joy in spending time with his large family. He loved a wide range of activities, including horseback riding, dancing at barn parties, water skiing in Colorado, and snow skiing in Colorado. Bud was a true family man who cherished every moment spent with his loved ones.

Leaving a Legacy

Bud is survived by his wife, Patsy, his three daughters, and his grandchildren, Anna Lisa Nicholas Roberts, Kelsey Nicholas Dismukes, Amanda Monell McQueen, Julie Monell Baker, and Richard Monell. His parents and sister, Barbara Bryant, preceded him in death. Bud’s funeral services were held on May 21, 2023, at the Common Ground Christian Church, where he had been an active member for many years. The service was presided over by Reverend Jim Forrest and Bud’s nephew, Marty Funderburk. The Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel was honored to care for Bud and his family during this difficult time.

Remembering Bud

Bud Stevens will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and cattleman who dedicated his life to serving his family and community. His legacy will continue through his family and the many lives he touched throughout his lifetime. Rest in peace, Bud.

