Dead – Death – Obituary News : Richmond-Petersburg Resident Davonne Witt Passes Away – Fox Obituary

Davonne Witt, who lived in Richmond Petersburg, VA, has passed away. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Fox Obituary reported on this sad news.

On April 21, 2023, the community of Richmond Petersburg, VA experienced the loss of one of their own. Master Trooper Davonne E. Witt passed away from an apparent suicide, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and hard work as a member of the Safety Division’s Area 61 Office.

Master Trooper Witt was a member of the 93rd Basic Session, graduating in 1996. She was known for her genuine spirit and lighthearted laugh, and her presence will be deeply missed by her family and coworkers.

As the Safety Division plans funeral arrangements, we ask that everyone keeps Master Trooper Witt’s loved ones and colleagues in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

It is also important to remember that we are all part of one family at the Virginia State Police agency. As we come to terms with this tragic loss, we must support each other and prioritize our collective wellbeing. Our personnel work hard every day to serve the public, and it is crucial that we take care of ourselves and each other.

Let us honor Master Trooper Witt’s memory by reaching out to our shift partners and Academy roommates, gathering for meals with colleagues, and making a conscious effort to support one another. We are all integral parts of this agency, and we must prioritize our human connections and strengthen our bonds as a family.

Rest in peace, Master Trooper Davonne E. Witt. Your legacy of dedication and kindness will forever be remembered.

Remembering Master Trooper Davonne E. Witt

Supporting Each Other as a Family

Prioritizing Mental Health and Wellbeing

Rest in Peace, Master Trooper Davonne E. Witt

