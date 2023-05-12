Dead – Death – Obituary News : Richmond theater leader Carol Piersol dies at 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On May 11, 2023, the Timmons Group unveiled its new headquarters in Richmond, Virginia. The state was also ranked among the safest in the country, while a Virginia Military Institute (VMI) graduate was profiled. However, the news of the day was overshadowed by the loss of a beloved member of Richmond’s theater community, Carol Androski Piersol.

Piersol was a force in Richmond theater for decades, though her small stature belied her clout. She co-founded two cutting-edge theater companies, Firehouse Theatre Project and 5th Wall Theatre, and served as artistic director for both. Her tenure at Firehouse and 5th Wall earned the companies dozens of Richmond Theater Critic’s Circle Awards.

Piersol’s legacy was one of producing bold, adventurous, and thought-provoking contemporary work that was not typically seen in Richmond at the time when she first started. Nathaniel Shaw, the current artistic director of Firehouse, praised Piersol’s “adventurous, can-do, refuse-to-take-no-for-an-answer spirit” that was necessary to turn a defunct, decommissioned firehouse into one of the most happening spots for the performing arts in the community.

Firehouse and 5th Wall have been collaborating in recent months to come up with ways to honor Piersol’s legacy. The stage at Firehouse Theatre will be named “The Carol Piersol Stage,” and the final production of the 2023-24 season of The New Theatre at Firehouse will be a show from early in Firehouse’s history as another way to honor Piersol’s legacy.

Piersol was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, in a family of seven children. She performed in a theater company that toured Army bases around the U.S. and Europe before moving to New York City to study theater at the Neighborhood Playhouse under Sanford Meisner.

In New York, she met Morrie Piersol in an acting class, and the two married. They were involved for years in the theater world and also ventured along the coast, as far north as Maine, on Morrie’s sailboat, as she embraced his passion for sailing and came to learn and love it herself.

In 1985, Morrie’s job brought them to Richmond, and they moved into a home in the Fan District they never left, raising three children and building lifelong friendships. Piersol remained with Firehouse for almost 20 years until a falling-out between her and the nonprofit’s board. She ended up resigning and later helped start 5th Wall.

From her first involvement with plays in high school, theater “just seemed to always be in her,” Morrie Piersol said. She had a real gift for inspiring people and was passionate about theater. “Other than her children, it was probably the most important thing for her. It was her mission, her passion.”

Piersol’s death is a crushing loss “for her family, for her friends, and for the community at large,” said her friend and colleague Harry Kollatz Jr. She had an uncanny sense “of what would work,” a welcome though not typical trait in the theater world, Kollatz added. “It’s unquestionable that over these three decades, she certainly has placed herself in the pantheon of Richmond theater leaders throughout history.”

Plans for a memorial service will be announced later. Piersol’s family and friends, the Richmond theater community, and the city as a whole mourn the loss of a visionary and passionate force in the arts.

News Source : Richmond Times-Dispatch

Source Link :Carol Piersol, leader in Richmond theater, dies at 71/