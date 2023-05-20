Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rick Dalton’s Death Confirmed by Quentin Tarantino

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rick Dalton: The Fictional Actor Who Lives On

Rick Dalton may not be a real person, but his legacy lives on through Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. The character, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, is a struggling actor best known for his role in the 1960s television series Bounty Law and a string of Westerns shot in Italy. While Dalton may not have been a real person, his story has captured the imagination of audiences and continues to be talked about today.

Recently, the Twitter account for Video Archives, the podcast Tarantino created last year with Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary, decided to kill off Dalton when making a programming note. Rather than just tell fans that their next episode was delayed, they decided to blame it on Dalton’s death and teased a forthcoming tribute episode to his best work. The gag was well-received by fans and shows just how much of an impact Dalton has had on popular culture.

As a New Yorker who recently visited the Tarantino-owned New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, I was delighted to see framed one sheet for Dalton’s movies mixed in with promotional ones for repertory titles in rotation like Aliens, Sorcerer, and Jackie Chan’s Strike Force. It’s clear that even though Dalton is a fictional character, he has become a part of cinema history and will continue to be celebrated for years to come.

While Dalton may be gone, his forever BFF, Cliff Booth, lives on. The part, played by Brad Pitt, won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and has become just as iconic as Dalton himself. It’s clear that Tarantino has a knack for creating characters that audiences can’t get enough of, and it’s exciting to think about what he will come up with next.

Tarantino is currently prepping his next film, The Movie Critic, which may be his final project. While details are hush-hush, it’s believed that the movie will start production this fall and will include reshot versions of New Hollywood classics. It’s clear that Tarantino has a deep love for cinema and wants to pay homage to the films that have inspired him throughout his career.

In conclusion, Rick Dalton may not be a real person, but his impact on popular culture is undeniable. From the Twitter gag to the framed one sheets at the New Beverly Cinema, it’s clear that audiences are still talking about Dalton and his legacy. While we may never see a real Rick Dalton movie, we can continue to celebrate the character and the world that Tarantino created.

