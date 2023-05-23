Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rick Hoyt, Boston Marathon Legend Passes Away at 61

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Rick Hoyt: The Iconic Boston Marathon Figure

Rick Hoyt, the man who, along with his father Dick, became a fixture at the Boston Marathon and other races for decades, passed away at the age of 61 due to complications with his respiratory system. Despite being a quadriplegic due to cerebral palsy, Rick inspired millions of people with disabilities to believe in themselves, set goals and accomplish extraordinary things.

An Iconic Duo

Rick and Dick Hoyt’s story is one of the most heartwarming and inspiring stories in the history of the Boston Marathon. For over 40 years, the father-son duo participated in the marathon, with Dick pushing Rick’s wheelchair. They completed the course an astonishing 32 times, becoming a symbol of hope and perseverance for millions of people around the world.

A Legacy That Will Live On

The Boston Athletic Association presents a Rick & Dick Hoyt Award each April to someone who exhibits their spirit through advocacy and inclusion. The BAA released a statement saying, “Rick Hoyt will always be remembered as a Boston Marathon icon and for personifying the ‘Yes You Can’ mentality that defined Team Hoyt. We are fortunate to have been able to call Rick a friend, mentor, pioneer, and Boston Marathon finisher.”

Rick’s passing comes just a few months after the death of his father, Dick Hoyt. The loss of both of them is a significant blow to the Boston Marathon community, but their legacy will never die. They will always be remembered for their courage, determination, tenacity, and willingness to give of themselves so that others can believe in themselves, set goals and make a difference in this world.

A True Inspiration

“Rick Hoyt has inspired millions around the world,” said Dave McGillivray, the race director of the Boston Marathon. “We will always be grateful, Rick, for your courage, determination, tenacity and willingness to give of yourself so that others, too, could believe in themselves, set goals and make a difference in this world as you have.”

Rick Hoyt’s legacy will live on through the countless individuals he has inspired and through the Rick & Dick Hoyt Foundation, which raises funds for organizations that support individuals with disabilities. His passing is a significant loss, but his memory will continue to inspire and motivate people for years to come.

In Conclusion

Rick Hoyt’s passing is a reminder of the power of the human spirit and the impact that one person can have on the world. He, along with his father, Dick, inspired millions of people to believe in themselves and to never give up on their dreams. Their legacy will continue to inspire people for generations to come, and they will always be remembered as two of the most iconic figures in the history of the Boston Marathon.

News Source : Steve Huff

Source Link :Boston Marathon Fixture Rick Hoyt Dead at 61/